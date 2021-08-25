Should I Watch It? Clickbait, Netflix's 'dirty little thriller' with a killer twist.

For more TV and movie recommendations, visit our Should I Watch It? hub page and sign up to our Should I Watch It? newsletter.

Netflix's new series Clickbait falls into a category I like to call 'Dirty Little Thrillers'.

It's the TV equivalent of a quick meal bought via a drive-thru at the end of a long workday. It's quick, easy, and bloody delicious at the time.

We all know the satisfaction of sinking our teeth into a Quarter Pounder or working our way through a bucket of Nando's chips. It's not the meal we'll think about on our deathbeds, but bloody hell we'll reach for it time and time again when we need a little comfort or a little endorphin hit.

Clickbait will have exactly the same impact. It will keep you thoroughly entertained for its eight-episode first season and it'll keep you guessing right until the final reveal, but it won't change your life.

It's bloody satisfying and it has a killer twist, but you probably won't give it a second thought after you've watched it.

Below I break down what Clickbait is about and whether you should watch it:

What is Clickbait about?

Clickbait follows the story of Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) a normal 40-ish man who lives in Oakland, California, with his wife and two kids and works as a physiotherapist.

When Nick turns up online in a viral video holding signs that say 'I abuse women' and 'At 5 million views I die', Nick's wife, kids, and sister must dig deep into his apparent 'double life' and try to find his captors before it's too late.

While the race is on to find Nick and his captors, the show explores the ethics of our increasingly connected lives. It poses the questions: is it possible to be a completely different person online and should you watch and share viral content if it has the potential to do more harm than good?

Come for the...

Adrian Grenier in his first major role since Entourage. It's always fun when you see actors who used to play bad boys now playing... suburban middle-aged dads.

The mystery - what fun!

Stay for the...

The final twist.

I don't want to give anything away but I honestly didn't see it coming, and it's brilliant but also a little bit funny and I need people to discuss it with.

What movies/TV shows will it remind you of?

Cruel Summer for the 'dirty little thriller' of it all.

The Sinner for the big reveal at the end.

And Pretty Little Liars for how technology can be used against us.

How long is it?

There are eight 40-ish minute episodes, so it's perfect for a weekend binge.

So, should you watch it?

Absolutely.

We all need TV shows that can help us escape at the moment and Clickbait offers just that.

It's a fun and addictive watch and it truly keeps you guessing right up until the final reveal.

I give Clickbait three-and-a-half out of five suburban middle-aged dads.

