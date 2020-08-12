A Bachelorette who... left: The wildness of the latest season of The Bachelorette US.

Oh. America's newest bachelorette has... quit.

Yes, The Bachelor franchise has a frankly concerning tendency to take each season to a whole new level of drama. And if you’ve ever seen The Bachelor or Bachelorette in America, which has been running since 2002, you’ll know that our Australian seasons are mild in comparison. (Osher is more pure in his intentions, obviously.)

This time, though, they've really outdone themselves.

Their most recent Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, left the show midway through the season. Which, on a related note, is actually what Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins should have done, BUT ANYWAY.

The franchise has been forced to recast their 2020 Bachelorette and things are evidently awkward.

Here's everything we know about the latest season of The Bachelorette US, due to air in September.

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette.

In early March, Clare Crawley, a previous contestant on one of The Bachelor seasons, was announced as the 2020 Bachelorette.

After only a few weeks of filming, boom, a pandemic happens and production is paused.

What exactly happened during those first weeks of filming is not yet confirmed. We do know, however, that Clare gave her first impression rose to a 31-year-old man named Dale Moss.

It is understood she will date the men leftover from Clare's season. Crazy times.

The franchise has started promoting the show's imminent premiere with very mysterious trailers that give nothing away.

So, grab the popcorn and a chair, it looks like this actually could be the most dramatic season yet.

Feature image: Getty.

