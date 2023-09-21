Cindy Crawford called out an Oprah interview. Hours later, it was removed from YouTube.

A 1986 interview between Cindy Crawford and Oprah Winfrey has resurfaced for all the wrong reasons.

The 57-year-old supermodel discusses the moment in the new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Super Models, which features interviews with Cindy, along with Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington as they reflect on their rise to superstardom in the '90s.

Crawford speaks about an uncomfortable moment when she appeared alongside Elite Modeling Agency representative John Casablancas during an interview with Oprah.

Cindy was just 20 years old when Winfrey made several comments about her body that simply would not fly in today's climate.

“Did she always have this body? Stand up just a moment, now this is what I call a body,” Winfrey says about Crawford, who largely remains mute throughout the segment.

Oprah then turns to Casablancas to further probe Cindy's body. “So did you have to groom her? Or did she always have this body? This is unbelievable," Oprah remarks.

The most disturbing part of the segment is that Oprah is talking about Cindy rather than to Cindy.

“I was like the chattel or a child, to be seen and not heard," Cindy reflected in the Apple series.

"When you look at it through today’s eyes, Oprah’s like, ‘Stand up and show me your body. Show us why you’re worthy of being here.' In the moment I didn’t recognise it and watching it back I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that was so not okay really.’ Especially from Oprah!”

So what was the full interview actually like? Well, it seems to have already been removed from the internet. So that's... telling.

According to the Daily Mail, a video of the interview was initially available on YouTube, but it has since been wiped.

Hours after Cindy's comments were aired on The Super Models, the video was reportedly switched to private on the Oprah Winfrey Network YouTube page, even though it's been freely available to view since 2020.

Cindy's comments about feeling like she didn't have a voice in the early days of her modelling career echo another moment she recalled with a famous photographer when she was an 18-year-old.

"I went to see a photographer, Patrick Demarchelier. He said, ‘Fine, I’ll book her to go to Rome, but I want her to cut her hair off.’ My agency and I decided no, it wasn’t worth it, so we said, ‘No, she’s not cutting her hair,’ and they said ‘Fine, we’ll take her anyway,'" she said.

"The very first night, they sent a hairdresser to my room to give me a trim… they comb my hair, put it in a ponytail, and chop my ponytail off without asking," Cindy revealed.

"I was in shock. And I just sat there in a hotel room in Rome crying. And if people wonder why I never really cut my hair since then, that’s why. Because I was so traumatised."

Cindy's story is one of many disturbing experiences during her early days working in the fashion industry that she, Linda, Naomi and Christy relay in The Super Models.

Feature image: Apple TV Plus + YouTube.