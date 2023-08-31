Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a baby by surrogate. They still talk to her 'all the time'.

In 2023 the idea of how a family unit looks has expanded into an incredibly inclusive space where no two households look the same.

Chrissy Teigen is redefining what a relationship with a surrogate looks like after welcoming her fourth child in June. Just five months after she gave birth to her IVF conceived daughter, Esti, Teigen and her husband, John Legend expanded their family again.

While plenty of expecting parents like to set very clear boundaries with their chosen surrogate, Teigen, 37, has opened up about her close connection with the woman who carried her son, Wren.

Watch: On No Filter, Mia Freedman talks to Shannon Garner about her decision to be a surrogate for two gay men. Post continues after video.

In an interview with People, Teigen says that when was looking for a surrogate she was upfront about wanting to have a relationship that continued past the pregnancy.

"She knew early on, going into this, that I kind of wanted something that's maybe a little different from what other parents do," she said. "I understand the reason they do it, too. Everyone has their reasons for liking or doing things the way they do."

Months after Alexandra gave birth to Wren, she now has a special friendship with the Hollywood A-lister and she has well and truly been welcomed into the family.

"We talk all the time, constantly on a nice little text exchange," says Teigen. "She sees all my Instagram Stories and I try to send her little pictures behind the scenes. I told her at the beginning of this journey, I wanted someone who would be there for birthday parties and throughout life."

So close is their bond, that love and respect has now filtered down into the forming of deep connections between their children. Teigen says that Alexandra's biological kids have buddied up with hers including Luna, seven, and Miles, five.

"I wanted to meet her children, and I wanted my children to be friends with her children. And they really genuinely are, which has been a really beautiful thing to see," she said.

After suffering the loss of her son Jack while pregnant in a life-saving medical abortion in 2020. In the years that have followed, Chrissy has navigated grief while coming to terms with whether or not she would like to have more children. After deciding to try the IVF process again they were overjoyed to learn she had fallen pregnant while exploring a surrogate to transfer an additional embryo. In a beautiful turn of events, both pregnancies were successful and they now have a family that has expanded beyond measure.

In a world where love takes on many different forms, it looks like Chrissy Teigen has built a family that welcomes in warmth and connection from a chorus of people.

Feature Image: Instagram @chrissyteigen.