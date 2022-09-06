A blouse obsession and a 'hippie dad era': How Chris Pine became the internet's new boyfriend.

They're called the 'Hollywood Chrises'. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt and Chris Pine.

All four actors are white, in their late thirties to early forties, and known for starring in franchise films. Evans, Hemsworth and Pratt play superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while Pine has starred in Wonder Woman and Star Trek.

"I feel like I’m the underdog," Pine said in December 2020. "Those damn Chrises man, it’s either change my name or really just step it up."

And step up he has.

Pine is in the midst of promoting his latest film, the much talked about Don't Worry Darling, at the Venice International Film Festival.

The 42-year-old plays the supporting role of Frank, the founder of a utopian 1950s community called the Victory Project, who's loosely based on controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson.

But while everyone's focusing on Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (who apparently spat on Pine), there Pine is - lookin' fine and proving that he is, in fact, the best Chris.

Pine has had a revamp; a "glow up" if you will.

As Bustle calls it, he's entered his "hippie dad" era. Whilst not full hippie or even a dad (that we know of), the guy who was once pretty clean cut has become chill, cool and aloof.

His 2022 synopsis:

What was once late nights out, Chris Pine enjoys morning yoga classes and afternoons browsing independent bookstores. He doesn't do social media or even own an iPhone for that matter (someone conned him into buying one recently but he is yet to know what to do with it).

The 42-year-old is relaxed these days (it comes with age) and doesn't mind growing out his salt-and-pepper beard and long hair. But he still loves fashion - now it's just a little more bohemian, a little undone, but still expensive.

Chris Pine on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live in March 2022. Image: Getty.

Chris Pine at the All The Old Knives Screening. Image: Getty.

Yep, the guy who was once Mia Thermopolis' love interest has become our next internet boyfriend.

In case you're not familiar with the term, the internet boyfriend (or IB) is the celebrity who infiltrates our social media feeds, and is at the centre of endless memes, fascination and thirst.

It was once Stanley Tucci and his bartending videos, then Oscar Isaac and his skirt, and now Pine.

Born in 1980 in Los Angeles, Pine knows he's lucky. His mum, Gwynne Gilford, has appeared in films including Masters of the Universe and Fade to Black. Meanwhile, his dad, Robert Pine is best known for starring in CHiPS.

"Just regular old nepotism," he once joked to the Associated Press.

After graduating from The University of California, Pine worked as a production assistant and a waiter (a job he "hated", according to Esquire) before landing his first big role in 2004. Yep, The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement.

"Getting that movie meant that I was going to become a full-time screen actor," he told the publication in 2013.

Chris Pine at The Princess Diaries 2 premiere in 2004. Image: Getty.

The teen rom-com introduced us to one reason we love Pine, the actor is comfortable enough in his own masculinity to not be the lead, but the love interest to the female lead.

There was The Princess Diaries 2 with Anne Hathaway, Just My Luck with Lindsay Lohan, and the Wonder Woman films with Gal Gadot. He's not limited to those roles, however, he can also do action, with movies like Hell or Highwater, Unstoppable and Star Trek.

Pine's also quirky. He won't let anyone touch his eyebrows, after plucking and dyeing them when he first started out acting, and he has a thing for woman's shoes.

"Not to wear, just to look at," he told GQ Australia in 2014. "A good pair of heels on a beautiful woman is a sight to behold."

Does he know we love him, or that he's now Chris #1? Probably not.

Pine only recently got an iPhone and so far, doesn't like it.

"I had a flip phone for four years [or] three years and then I just got an iPhone because I felt pummeled by how difficult being analog [was]," the actor recalled recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“These things are really, really, really bad. I may immediately go back to a flip phone. I don’t know if I can handle it. I don’t know if my soul can handle it.”

The 42-year-old - who just ended his four-year relationship with actress Annabelle Wallis (we knew you'd be wondering) - won't get on socials either.

"What am I going to tweet about? My sneakers? Or, 'I have 140,000 friends on Facebook.' What does that even mean?" he asked The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite an unfortunate arrest for drink driving in New Zealand in 2014 (that's the whole story - one, stupid mistake), Chris Pine seems like a hardworking actor and decent guy. And funny! And normal!

And for those reasons, he is the best 'Hollywood Chris'.

Feature image: Getty/Twitter/@Meech/Mamamia.