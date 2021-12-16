Warning: This post deals with sexual assault and rape, and could be triggering for some readers.

Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015.

Noth, who recently returned to television in Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That, is alleged to have assaulted two women separately, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The women are not known to each other and approached THR separately, months apart, the publication said.

In a statement, Noth called the allegations "categorically false".

Zoe*.

Speaking under a pseudonym, 40-year-old Zoe* said she was new to Hollywood when she met Noth while working as an assistant at a talent agency.

He invited her to the pool at a building in West Hollywood where he had an apartment. Zoe was familiar with the building as a friend also lived there, so she and another friend visiting from the East Coast agreed.

Zoe told THR Noth had a book with him at the pool. He then said he had to go to his apartment to make a call, but he left the book behind, asked her to look through it and then bring it back to him.

She alleged that when she got upstairs, he kissed her. She said she attempted to leave, but Noth drew her towards the bed and raped her in front of a mirror.

"It was very painful and I yelled out, 'Stop!'" Zoe said. "And he didn't. I said, 'Can you at least get a condom?' and he laughed at me."

When it was over, she "got out of there" and "realised there was blood on my shirt". She went to her friend's apartment in the same building, where her other friend was also waiting.

"I walked right in and went to the bathroom and tried to get the blood out of my shirt. They wanted to know what happened. I said, 'I just want to go home.'" The visiting friend pursued her, and said, "You're scaring me."

That friend, now a child psychologist in Boston, told THR that she took Zoe to the hospital.

"She wouldn't talk. She wouldn't make eye contact. When we got in the car, I started pressing her: 'You have to tell me what happened. Something's wrong.' I don't remember the words she said, but I said, 'I'm taking you to the hospital.'"

At hospital, Zoe received stitches and received a "crisis counseling brochure and some medicine".

Zoe's former boss told the publication that later that day, Zoe called her and told her that Noth had attacked her. At Zoe's request, she did not disclose the attack to anybody.

Zoe said she started having nightmares and flashbacks, and in January 2006 she sought counseling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center.

"I had buried it as long as I could, and then I really wasn't doing well and finally went to the treatment the ER had recommended," Zoe said.

Julie Banks, the clinical director at the Rape Treatment Center, confirmed the facility treated Zoe. She also said it was not uncommon for survivors of sexual assault to put off seeking treatment.

Soon after the alleged rape, Zoe told her mother, who confided that she too was a rape survivor. In 2018, Zoe's mother was diagnosed with cancer.

"As she was dying, she was haunted by her assault. I don't want to be in the same position, where I'm haunted at the end of my life," Zoe said.

Lily*.

Lily* also spoke to THR under a pseudonym.

She was a 25-year-old server in the VIP section of a New York City nightclub in 2015 when she met Noth, then 60.

She was a fan and felt flattered by his flirting, so they exchanged numbers. He asked her to dinner, though when she arrived at the restaurant, the kitchen has already closed.

They had drinks and talked, and Lily said when the restaurant closed Noth invited her to his apartment around the corner.

"We were listening to music, and he has all these books about art and fashion. He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He's older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left. And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me," she alleged.

She said he thrust his penis into her mouth and she brought up his marriage and child. At the time, he was already married to Canadian actress Tara Wilson and had one child.

"He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real," he reportedly told her.

The next thing she knew, "he was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened," she said.

Afterwards, Lily said she felt "totally violated". She called an Uber and called her friend Alex from the car.

"She was pretty hysterical" Alex told the publication. Lily told her that Noth had "pretty forcibly" had sex with her, and Alex said they should call the police, but Lily insisted they did not.

THR reviewed texts Noth and Lily exchanged after the incident. In one, Noth messaged: "By the way I have to ask did you enjoy our night last week. I thought it was a lot of fun but I wasn't quite sure how you felt."

Lily replied: "Hmm … I certainly enjoyed your company. Great conversation. Not to go into specifics over text message, but I did feel slightly used … Perhaps this is better as a phone conversation but I can't talk at the moment."

Noth mentioned hoping to meet with her again, and at one point Lily agreed to dinner, then cancelled. They never met again.

"If you do want to have a drink later it doesn't have to be at my place… although I have the best whiskey," he wrote in one exchange. "Come have a drink with me before I leave [town]. Oh mysterious one… where did you go."

Noth's response.

In a statement, Noth denied all the allegations.

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," he said.

"These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

Peloton pulls its ad.

Exercise equipment brand Peloton has removed its viral ad starring Noth from its social media accounts following the allegations.

The ad has been removed from the company's Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts, just days after it was released.

It had been rapidly produced to make light of the death of Noth's character Mr. Big on the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, whose marketing company produced the ad, has also deleted it.

In response, a Peloton spokesperson told THR "every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously".

"We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

