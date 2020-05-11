In 2009, Chris and Julia were competing for the MasterChef crown. Then they fell in love.

To catch up on all things MasterChef Australia 2020, make sure you check out our MasterChef hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Despite being a food reality TV show, MasterChef has produced almost as many successful relationships as Married At First Sight.

There’s Poh Ling Yeow, who met her now-husband Jono Bennett on season one when he was working as a production assistant on MasterChef.

And, also from season one, there’s Chris Badenoch who on Sunday night was eliminated from the All Stars season. When a clip of his personal life with his wife popped up during the episode, longtime fans of the franchise recognised his wife immediately: former contestant, Julia Jenkins.

Indeed, Chris Badenoch, who placed third in season one, is married to his former fellow competitor from season one, Julia Jenkins, who placed fifth.

At the time, their relationship beginnings were marked by controversy – but 11 years later, they’ve certainly lasted the distance.

In 2009, then-41-year-old Chris fell in love with then-23-year-old Julia after the MasterChef finale. Their 18-year-age gap was cause for headlines, but so too was the fact that Chris had been in a relationship with a woman when he met his now-wife.

The Melbourne woman, who had dated Chris for four years, gave an interview to New Idea, stating she felt "totally humiliated" to discover his new relationship.

"It's been a nightmare," the 35-year-old woman said at the time.

"I didn't ask for any of this. I wasn't the one signing up for a reality TV show. We've been together four years. I've met all his friends, he's met mine. It's no secret," she said one month following the finale.

She went on to claim that Chris even denied his relationship with Julia to her.

Chris never publicly responded to his ex-girlfriend's comments, though, but did tell The Daily Telegraph: "Both Julia and I have recently come out of relationships that have ended independently of our friendship. It's early days, but at the moment we're just good friends."

Later, in an interview with New Idea, Chris reflected on how his relationship with Julia blossomed after filming ceased.

"We had so many things in common and whether we were having a drink or eating out or at a movie, we were never short of conversation," he shared. "There were never any awkward pauses and we always laughed together so it just naturally evolved into a relationship."

"I love the fact that she’s not your average woman," he admitted. "She’s quite different and unique and she’s got good taste in everything from food to clothes."

Speaking of their 18-year age gap, Julia told the publication that she doesn't notice it - "that’s probably because he’s immature," she joked.

"Seriously though, I can’t fathom the focus on our ages. We like the same TV shows and the same music – it’s not like he’s talking about The Beatles and I’m going: 'Woo hoo, Lady Gaga.'"

In 2013, after a three year relationship, the couple married in Daylesford, Victoria. In their true foodie fashion, they had a big wheel of cheese instead of a wedding cake.

Last year, they celebrated their six year wedding anniversary.

"Ten years ago I met this guy on a plane (technically true!). Six years ago today I married him. Today he still makes me crazy happy. Love you Badenoch," Jenkins wrote on her Instagram, alongside an image of their wedding day of the couple laughing.

Chris wrote on his page, "Celebrating six years married to this gorgeous woman. Comics, beers, cheese, art gallery, wine, and pork chop. Sums up our relationship rather well. I love you."

They both occasionally share images of each other on Instagram, often drinking beer and eating exquisite food.

