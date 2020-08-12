Chelsie McLeod's theory on who will win Locky's heart on The Bachelor, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Chelsie McLeod has shared her theory about who will win Locky's heart on The Bachelor.

The Bachelor officially kicked off last night. But it looks like former Bachie winner Chelsie McLeod already has a theory about who will win Locky's heart.

While watching the show last night, Chelsie explained the subtle yet telling sign which gives away the winner, in an Instagram video.

When Irena stepped out of the car to meet Locky, Chelsie picked up on the distinct music playing in the background.

"Ooh, winner's music!" she said in the video.

"Top four surely... that music. She's cute," she captioned the post.

Image: Instagram@chelsiemcleod

The chemical engineer later noticed that Bella was also given the same music, suggesting she might also make it to the final. And we have a theory about this too.

In another video, Chelsea pointed out that Irena's decision to check Locky's heartbeat with a stethoscope was very similar to what she did on the show.

"Winning code?" she asked. "This is literally where I undid Matt's shirt [to give him a temporary tattoo] on night one."

Image: Instagram@chelsiemcleod

Hmm. Very interesting...

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. In this episode, Kee Reece and Laura Brodnik discuss why Rita Ora has been copping it on social media this week over an apparent case of blackfishing. Post continues below.

2. Oh. It turns out The Bachelor's Bella Varelis previously dated Bachelorette contestant Samuel Johnston.

Last night we met Bachelor contestant Bella Varelis, who has already been pegged as this season's frontrunner.

But now it turns out the 25-year-old has actually dated another Bachie contestant in the past.

You see, Bella previously dated former Bachelorette contestant Samuel Johnston.

You might remember Samuel from Georgia Love’s season of the show. He was the 'bad boy' of the group who left the show when Georgia felt he was only there to further his career.

While it’s not exactly clear how long Bella and Samuel dated, an Instagram photo shows them together at a beach.





Image: Instagram.

Samuel went on to date another reality TV contestant Noni Janur, who appeared on The Bachelor back in 2016.

3. Jackie O's alleged Masked Singer salary has been announced, and it's... huge.

Although The Masked Singer might be the strangest show on television, it seems that Channel 10 are paying their judges the big bucks to appear on it.

According to The Daily Mail, Jackie 'O' Henderson secured a seven-figure, multi-year deal with the network pre-coronavirus.

The 45-year-old radio presenter who is currently appearing alongside judges Dannii Minogue, Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes and Urzila Carlson on the reality TV show, is supposedly raking in about $1 million as a host.

Which is apparently far more than the other three judges.

It's understood that she's now earning the same as Lindsay Lohan did during the first season of the show.

Woah.

4. "A gut wrenching decision." Former Bachelor Tim Robards has quit Neighbours.

After two years playing Pierce Greyson on Neighbours, former Bachelor Tim Robards has called it quits.

Sharing the news on his Instagram today, Robards explained that with COVID-19 taking place and his pregnant wife Anna Heinrich living in Sydney, he had to reconsider his priorities and put his family first.

He said, "I would like to thank the amazing cast, crew, Fremantle and Network Ten for the incredible opportunity to play Pierce Greyson. I have absolutely loved my time on the show and will miss it immensely.

"I made the gut wrenching decision to depart Neighbours early as my responsibilities as a husband and father have to take precedence. With COVID-19 restrictions continuing to limit movement between VIC and NSW and the risk of potentially not being able get to my pregnant wife when she needed me the most... we all felt it was best to return home with our impending baby on the way," he continued.

"If I’ve learnt anything in this pandemic it’s that the health and wellbeing of my family has to come first."

﻿

Tim joined that cast of Neighbours in July 2018. As filming took place in Melbourne and Anna worked and lived in Sydney, the couple have been doing long-distance for some time.

But as travel restrictions forced the New South Wales and Victorian border to close, Tim relocated back to Sydney.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in May.

5. A nanny who lasted two days: 13 revelations from the new tell-all Meghan and Harry book, Finding Freedom.

If there's one thing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey from dating to marriage, to stepping down from royal duties, has not lacked, it's commentary from 'insiders' and 'experts'.

But new book Finding Freedom, written by royal reporters Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie, has described the journey - full of controversy and resentment - from beginning to end, based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press and quotes from sources 'close to the couple'.

Harry and Meghan have not contributed to the book, but in terms of royal exposés, this is as 'official' as it gets.

Finding Freedom was published on August 11, giving readers an insight into the lives of the couple, and their relationships with the royal family, before, during and after their decision to leave England behind.

This is what we've learned from Finding Freedom.

The first time Harry and Meghan said 'I love you'.

Harry and Meghan met on a blind date in the summer of 2016, in a discreet Soho, London club. For three hours they spoke, huddled "in their own little world".

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," a friend told the authors.

"It was as if Harry was in a trance."

Shortly after the date, Meghan began following a mystery Instagram account, @SpkieyMau5, belonging to the undercover prince.

After three months, Prince Harry said he loved her.

"It was Harry who said it first, but Meghan immediately replied, 'I love you, too'," the book says.

