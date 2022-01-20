TRIED & TESTED: I tried the new Charlotte Tilbury foundation. Here are my honest thoughts.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Senior Health and Beauty Writer reviews Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation.

I fell in love last year. With a foundation. Her name was Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint. I'm a BIG, LOUD fan of the stuff. And if you follow my ramblings on Mamamia or the You Beauty podcast, you'll notice I talk about her A LOT. Like, almost too much.

But here's the thing, you guys. Finding a *good* foundation that you can wear every single day, without it going patchy/gross/nicking off at 2pm, is surprisingly tricky.

So, when you find The One, of course you're bloody stoked and want to tell ANYONE who cares to listen (hey, mum). It becomes your new Holy Grail. Your go-to. The cream cheese to your bagel.

Now, in saying that - I'm also a big ol' sucker for hype. So, when I heard Charlotte Tilbury was dropping a new formula, I immediately wanted to get my hands on it.

And because I'm blessed with a job that doesn't sound real (I'm a stunt double. Jokes! I'm also a beauty editor), THE Charlotte Tilbury foundation landed on my doorstop yesterday.

So, you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to give you a very real, very *honest* opinion of what it's actually like. Because there's nothing worse than wasting money on average beauty products.

Ain't she cute?

Are you excited? Fascinated? Intrigued? I sure am! And I already know what happens. ¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

Here's what I thought about the new Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation.

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, reviewed.

W-wa-wait! Before I get into it, it's probably helpful if I give you a quick recap of my skin sitch? No? Oh, come on. Promise I'll be quick.

Basically, it's dry. Loves throwing out a red patch of skin. Froths over making foundation look patchy.

Here she is in the RAW:

Hello

For this reason, I'll usually opt for formulas that are lightweight and hydrating - something that'll give my skin a hit of moisture, while blurring imperfections at the same time.

Now, before cracking it open, I noticed Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation actually contains a bunch of hydrating goodies - hooray! It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and coconut extract and also contains their own patented ingredient called Hyalurosmooth™.

The brand also did some research around the formula and promises it'll make your skin look 166 per cent more hydrated - which is VERY specific, but ultimately great news. So, I had an inkling it would work well with my skin and it got me all excited.

But! Before I start on the formula, should we talk about the packaging? Let's quickly talk about the packaging.

You'll notice it looks VERY similar to the cult IT Cosmetics CC Cream (instead of silver packaging, it's basically just a rose gold version).

It's $65 (she ain't cheap!) and has an easy-to-use pump bottle that's perfectly foolproof - meaning you can chuck it in a bag without worrying about spillage/breakage.

Alright, alright! The formula.

As for the all-important formula, it has my favourite kind of texture. It's liquid-y, beautifully lightweight and goes on smooth. Upon application it sinks in well and gives you a lovely medium coverage.

It comes in 30 different shades, and I used number three (neutral) - which I think worked wonders on my skin tone. I applied it with a brush, then blended it all out with a damp beauty sponge.

My first impression? I instantly noticed how it evened out my skin tone. It blurred out redness around my forehead/nose/everywhere, as well as the old, persistent blemishes on my chin. And it did it all without looking patchy and heavy.

How good!

The finish is radiant and dewy - but not that greasy kinda glow, you know? Like, you probably wouldn't need to go over the top with a powder IMHO.

Here's my face before and after application:

Before and after using Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

My skin just looks... better?

One of the main things I loved about this foundation, was that you could still see my freckles underneath. My skin still looked like skin - which is always a good time.

Should I buy Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation?

If you have normal-to-dry skin, this product is a goodie. It's incredibly hydrating and manages to camouflage discolouration and imperfections without looking (or feeling) cakey and gross.

I feel it's the type of product that'll slide right into any everyday makeup routine with ease, because it wears well throughout the day (doesn't budge or go all patchy) and feels ultra-light on the skin. It's also completely buildable if you wanted a little more coverage for going out.

Will it replace my Fenty Beauty Skin Tint? Listen, it's early days, you guys - but we certainly have a strong contender. Very strong, indeed.

What do you think of Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation?

