Gordon Ramsay's daughter and Patrick from Offspring: Everyone going on Celebrity MasterChef.

Get excited because Celebrity MasterChef is back to remind us that celebrities are not only more talented than us but also have much better cooking skills. Yay.

The upcoming series, which was first announced last month, will see 10 celebs put their cooking skills to the test and battle it out for the MasterChef title.

Channel 10 gave us our first glimpse at the cast earlier today, and you'll no doubt recognise a bunch of familiar faces. (Namely beloved TV personalities Rebecca Gibney and Patrick from Offspring!)

Ahead of the season, here's everything we know about Celebrity MasterChef Australia 2021.

When does Celebrity MasterChef start?

Great question. And we wish we had the answer.

At this stage, all we know is that the show is apparently going to kick off sometime this year. But we'll be sure to update you as soon as Channel 10 release more information.

Who are the contestants on Celebrity MasterChef?

Matt Le Nevez

Stay calm people but Patrick Reid is back.

After his very tragic death on Offspring (which precisely none of us have have got over BTW), we're very excited to see the 42-year-old actor compete in the MasterChef kitchen.

RIP. Image: Channel 10.

Rebecca Gibney

Speaking of actors, Aussie TV royalty and Packed to The Rafters star Rebecca Gibney will also be one to watch this season.

Tilly Ramsay

Yep, Gordon Ramsay's very own daughter, Tilly, is also competing in the kitchen. And we'd herby like to wish everyone else good luck.

Aside from her cooking skills, the 19-year-old is no stranger to the screen, having appeared in the BBC show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch.

Ian Thorpe

Swimming legend and gold medal Olympian Ian Thorpe will also be diving into the competition.

Dami Im

Singer Dami Im will be another familiar face this season.

After winning X Factor in 2013, Dami went on to represent Australia in Eurovision in 2016, where she placed second.

Chrissie Swan

TV and radio presenter Chrissie Swan surely needs no introduction. Outside of her Nova breakfast radio show, she's also appeared on TV shows Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! and hosted The Circle.

Collette Dinnigan

South African born Collette Mary Ann Dinnigan is a renowned Australian fashion designer.

Dilruk Jayasinha

Dilruk Jayasinha is a Logie award winning Sri Lankan born comedian and actor, who appeared on TV series I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! last year and My Life Is Murder.



Archie Thompson

Aussie football legend Archie Thompson is also joining the competition. Archie played for Australia 54 times and is also a commentator on Fox Sports.

Nick Riewold

Also from the sporting world, is AFL champion and presenter Nick Riewoldt.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram@tillyramsay/Channel 10.