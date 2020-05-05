News
Search

celebrity

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anne Hathaway: 37 celebrities who are basically the same person.

Hollywood is full of famous faces. And sometimes those faces look eerily… similar.

Over the years, many celebrities from Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley to Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy have been called out for looking like straight-up doppelgängers. And it seems the strange phenomenon is only becoming more common.

Watch: Celebrities are getting creative in isolation. Post continues below. 

You see, over the weekend, while shamelessly binge-watching Stan’s Normal People, we realised something very… peculiar. If you look past all the sex scenes (and Connell’s chain) you may notice that Marianne, who is played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, looks exactly like a mix between Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

May we present the indisputable photogenic evidence. Ahem. 

From the fringe to the piercing eyes, we're convinced they all must somehow be related.

And they're not the only celebrities who share an uncanny resemblance. Here's 17 scarily-accurate celebrity lookalikes.

Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly

Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman

Millie Bobby Brown and young Natalie Portman

Jessica Chastain and Bryce Dallas Howard

Dax Shepard and Zach Braff

Isla Fisher and Amy Adams

Karen Khachanov and Liam Hemsworth

Abigail Breslin and Chloë Grace Moretz

Emma Watson and Kiernan Shipka

Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal

Nina Dobrev and Victoria Justice

Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy

Leighton Meester and Minka Kelly

Ian Somerhalder and Rob Lowe

Katy Perry and Zooey Deschanel

Rachel Bilson and Kaia Gerber

Amanda Peet and Lake Bell

Feature Image: Getty/Stan.

Which celebrities do you think look alike? Let us know in the comments below. 

Tags: celebrity , features , lookalike , rogue , stan2019

Top Comments

sara78 3 months ago
Olivia Wilde and Scottie Thompson. I think it's their hair and piercing blue eyes. If you never heard of Scottie Thompson, Google her and see if you see the resemblance
MORE COMMENTS