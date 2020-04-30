Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stan’s new TV show Normal People.

Watching Stan’s new love story Normal People goes one of two ways.

Either you devour all 12 episodes at once, unable to stop as you become absorbed in the honest, frustrating, raw relationship between Marianne and Connell, or you pace yourself; so invested in the characters you feel the need to ration the series, almost fearful of reaching the end.

The trailer for Normal People. Post continues below video.

No matter your approach, the show will leave you feeling all of the things.

The series is based on the beloved and bestselling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, and has been almost universally applauded for its perfect portrayal of an imperfect relationship, along with things like consent and mental health.