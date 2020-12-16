From Kylie Jenner to Roxy Jacenko: Just all of the best celebrity Christmas trees of 2020.

Christmas is next week, which means we've bought and wrapped all our presents, the house is decorated to perfection and everything is ready to go for the big day. Just kidding, we're the same disorganised mess we've always been.

But one thing most of us have sorted out is the Christmas tree.

Whether you waited until the first of December to put it up, or (like us) shamelessly put it up in November, decorating your tree never fails to get us into the Christmas spirit.

Watch: The two types of people at Christmas. Post continues below.

And just like us, celebs have also been busy putting up their Christmas trees. Only theirs always seem to be a little bit more... fancy.

So get ready for some serious tree envy because here are 15 of the best celebrity Christmas trees.

Delta Goodrem

Delta Goodrem's tree looks like it's straight out of a winter wonderland.

Bec Judd

Bec Judd's gold and pink themed tree is oh so pretty.

Jules and Guy Sebastian

Jules Sebastian shared how she decorated her 'minimalist' style Christmas tree.

Kendall Jenner

Unlike her sister, Kendall Jenner went for your run-of-the-mill size Christmas tree. Still just as beautiful.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber's Christmas tree is giving us all the cozy Christmas vibes.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Taking a leaf out of Kylie Jenner's book, Elsa Pataky's tree is so tall it needs two people to reach the top.

Ashley Tisdale

Doing away with the traditional green tree, Ashley Tisdale went for a pretty pink Christmas tree.

Jackie 'O' Henderson

Jackie O's Christmas tree is the stuff of dreams.

Cam Merchant and Jules Robinson

Married At First Sight couple Cam and Jules are celebrating their son's first Christmas.

"I wanted to get the biggest tree possible so Ollie thinks that it’s the biggest and best thing for many years to come!" Jules wrote on Instagram.

Which celebrity Christmas tree is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Instagram.