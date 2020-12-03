7 (honestly mind-blowing) Christmas hacks for the lazy person in all of us.

We made it to December, which means it's finally time to crack open that dusty box of Christmas decorations and get ready to relearn every lyric to every Christmas song ever.

Whether you're still planning on putting your Christmas tree up or (like me) shamelessly put it up in November, decorating the house can take a lot of time, money and effort.

Thankfully, the good people of TikTok have shared some genius Christmas hacks to make your home feel super festive without tugging on the purse strings too much.

We're talking tricks like how to make your tree actually look full and how to turn a pool noodle into a very fancy Christmas centrepiece. (Yes, our minds were blown too).

Watch: Things Aussies never say at Christmas. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So without further ado, here are seven genius Christmas hacks for the lazy person in all of us.





1. The golden rule to make your Christmas tree look full AF.

Those with fake Christmas trees will know the struggle well. No matter how many decorations or tinsel you put on the tree to make it look fuller, there will still be those annoying gaps in the branches.

Thankfully, one retail worker has shared the golden rule she learned at work to make your tree appear thicker. And it's surprisingly simple.

Posting on her TikTok account @lifehacks1989, Taylor explained all you need to do is rearrange the branches so there are two sticking out and one sticking up.

"Put your Christmas tree branches two out, one up," she said as she moved from the back of the branch to the front.

"It will make your tree look bigger and fuller."

Mind. Blown.





2.The simple way to make the outside of your house look festive.

As much as we can all admire how amazing Christmas light displays are on some houses, it's also looks like... a lot of work and some of us just aren't in the mood to wrestle metres of string lights.

Instead, there's a simpler way to make the outside of your house look more festive.