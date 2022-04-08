Living in the spotlight, it's no wonder that many celebrities are hyper-focused on their appearances.

Cosmetic work, whether it's fillers or Botox or plastic surgery, is very common in the entertainment space - and there's absolutely no shame in it. We absolutely hold no judgement about it.

But every now and then, celebrities regret their *sometimes* irreversible decisions.

So, we thought we'd take a look at what public figures have said about the times they wish they didn't alter their appearances.

From Courtney Cox to Ashley Tisdale, here's what they had to say:

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid has recently spoken about regretting getting a nose job at 14.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told Vogue last month. "I think I would have grown into it."

Hadid, who is of Dutch and Palestinian heritage, explained that she felt pressure when comparing herself to her older sister, fellow supermodel Gigi.

"I was the uglier sister," Hadid said. "I was the brunette... and when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it."

Courteney Cox

Friends star Courteney Cox spoke about regretting her cosmetic surgery procedures in 2017, telling New Beauty, "I've had to learn to embrace movement and realise that fillers are not my friend. I've had all my fillers dissolved. I'm as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person I was. I hope I do."

She explained that she became addicted to surgery after being recommended more and more procedures over the years. "Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there'," the actor said.

"So you walk out and you don't look so bad and you think, no one noticed - it's good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor...

"The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh sh*t, this doesn't look right.' And it's worse in pictures than in real life.

"I have one friend who was like, 'Whoa, no more!' I thought, I haven't done anything in six months. I didn't realise."

Nowadays, Cox is embracing her "smile lines".

"Things are going to change. Everything's going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake," she said. "You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin, like I do. Those aren't wrinkles - they're smile lines."

Jamie Lee Curtis

In 2002, Jamie Lee Curtis told More magazine: "Ten years ago, before anybody did that, I had fat taken from underneath my eyes because I was on a movie and I was puffy... And I can remember the cameraman saying, 'I can't shoot her'. I remember being mortified.

"I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it. It's such a fraud. And I'm the one perpetuating it."

In 2021, she told Fast Company: "The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can't get it back."

Linda Evangelista

Last year, supermodel Linda Evangelista opened up about the impact of multiple fat-freezing procedures she underwent between August 2015 and February 2016.

Evangelista wanted to reduce fat on her thighs, abdomen, back, flanks and chin.

In a statement to Instagram, the 56-year-old said her livelihood was destroyed after contracting Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) from the procedure.

"PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing," Evangelista wrote.

"In the process, I have become a recluse. With this lawsuit, I am moving forward to rid myself of my shame, and going public with my story. I'm so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer."

Melanie Griffith

In 2017, Melanie Griffith spoke about "going too far" with cosmetic surgery in a candid interview with Porter Magazine.

"I didn't [realise] until people started saying, 'Oh my god, what has she done?!' I was so hurt," the actor said. "I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this shit that this other woman doctor had put in.

"Hopefully, I look more 'normal' now."

Ashley Tisdale

In 2020, High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale shared that she had removed her breast implants.

"Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery," she wrote on Instagram. "Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself.

"And for a short period of time... it did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up.

"This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love. Over the years I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life...

"I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don’t regret it because it got me here today."

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham reportedly had her first boob job in 1999, and then another in 2006. Three years after that, she had them reduced, telling US Vogue, "Torpedo bazookas, gone!"

In the October 2016 issue of British Vogue, Beckham wrote a letter to her younger self: "I should probably say, don't mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you've got."

Feature Image: Instagram.