reality tv

The surprising face we saw at the beach with Cass Wood yesterday.

Ahem.

Look, before we begin, we’d like to declare that we don’t really know why we care about this so much.

Mostly, we are confused, but also a little excited.

On Cass Wood‘s Instagram story yesterday, we saw a familiar face.

A freshly familiar face.

It was… Nathan Favro who was eliminated from The Bachelorette by Ali Outjen on Thursday night.

Wut.

Let’s examine some facts.

They are both 23.

And they both like the beach.

But there are lots of 23-year-olds out there who like the beach and don’t know each other.

We have questions.

How does Nathan from The Bachelorette universe know Cass from The Bachelor universe?  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

When... did this friendship begin?

What... What snacks did he bring?

We have a theory.

According to the Daily Mail, Nathan has already signed up for Bachelor in Paradise.

"He's been telling friends he's already signed up for Bachelor In Paradise and has been boasting about his new fame to them," the source told the publication.

Which begs the question... will Cass Wood be making an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise?

Is that where this friendship has sprung from?

We don't know, but one thing is for sure.

That Bachelor world is small.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

