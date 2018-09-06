Pink's husband shares snarky response to backlash over his controversial parenting decision.

Carey Hart has responded on Instagram a week after receiving backlash for a controversial parenting decision he made.

After fans claimed he had exposed others to his one-year-old son’s Hand, Foot and Mouth disease, Pink’s 43-year-old husband sarcastically wrote that it must be a “miracle” that crew did not catch the infectious disease.

“Glad to be back with the family after a couple of days racing. Jameson is back to normal and Willow is healthy as well,” the motocross rider wrote.

“Can you believe that of the 80+ crew and band on tour, wife, daughter, nannies, myself, and restaurant patrons; no one got HF&M???

“It must be a miracle!” he added, alongside the hashtag #LittleFuelForTheFire.

Last week, while in Australia for Pink’s tour, Carey shared a photo of his rash-covered son Jameson.

“I had Jameson at breakfast yesterday and this vile woman at the table next to us kept staring at him with a shitty look on her face. I told her it was bed bugs,” Carey wrote.

The comment section of the father-of-two’s post was soon flooded with criticism, with many fans accusing Carey of potentially exposing others to the virus.

“HFM is super contagious and it’s not fair to knowingly expose others. I don’t think it’s fair to pass judgement on the other patron. She likely was concerned for her own safety as well and probably concerned about your son,” one commenter wrote.

“Why would you take him to breakfast looking like that? People don’t know what is going on and for all they know he has something contagious so it’s only human to be grossed out or at least concerned,” another commented.

Hand, Foot and Mouth disease is a highly contagious viral illness most common in children under the age of 10.

The illness, which typically causes a rash or blisters on the hands and feet, can spread person to person through contact with the fluid from inside the blisters, or from droplets spreading from sneezing and coughing.

The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne recommends keeping your child home from school or childcare if they are infected, until their blisters have dried up.

Pink, Carey and their two children will return to Australia later this month, as Pink concludes the Australian leg of her world tour.