The science-backed quiz that tells you if you're close to burnout.

Burnout. You'll be hard-pressed to find someone in this current climate who isn't experiencing it.

So much so, that Australia is going through a bit of a crisis — one that's been fuelled by the pandemic and the extreme weather events before it.

According to research conducted by Beyond Blue, around 50 per cent of people are suffering from acute mental health issues after the pandemic, but are delaying getting the help that they need.

To add to that, the State of the Global Workplace 2023 Report by Gallup found that Australian workers had some of the highest levels of stress in the world, with 47 per cent of employees experiencing daily stress.

Research further showed that 67 per cent of people chose to "quietly quit" their jobs or chose not to engage despite being physically present.

The stats are alarming and are proof that many people are feeling overworked, exhausted and unsupported. Burnout isn't just a feeling and it can have serious repercussions if left to fester.

A decline in physical and mental health, such as cardiovascular disease and sleep deprivation are just some of the potential symptoms, and spotting it early is key to getting rid of it for good.

While there's currently no international standard for assessing stress, scientists have created the Burnout Assessment Tool, otherwise known as BAT.

The questionnaire, created by Belgian university KU Leuven, is an easy way to figure out whether we're burnt out, or we're just dealing with day-to-day stress.

The test looks into four groups: exhaustion, mental distancing, cognitive impairment and emotional impairment and is designed so that workplaces can help identify whether their employees are at breaking point.

If you want to self-assess, then researchers have built an online quiz, however, keep in mind that results from the quiz are not a formal diagnosis, and you should see a professional if you have any concerns.

To see if you're on the brink of burnout — or if you're already there — then take the quiz here.

