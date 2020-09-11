3 celebrity makeup artists tell us the budget beauty products they actually use.

If you're anything like us you spend a lot of money on important things like rent, health insurance and Uber Eats, so you never really have enough spare monies to splurge out on your makeup kit. But then you find yourself using a cotton tip to scrape out the remnants of your foundation bottle, and you start to re-assess whether that chicken burrito and nacho combo was really worth it (it totally was, but still - not ideal).

﻿Watch: Here's how to add a dash of colour to your makeup. Post continues below.

﻿

﻿

But, listen. While we all love a luxe eyeshadow palette and triple-digit foundations, there are a heap of inexpensive cult-favourite products that fit the bill just nicely. And some perform just as well (or even better) than the super spendy options. When it comes to beauty products, a steeper price doesn't always mean higher quality formulas.

Now because we don't want to sit here on our high horses/swivel chairs and tell you what to use and what to buy, we asked four legendary makeup artists to tell us about some of their favourite budget makeup products (skin prep things included). Partly because we're extremely nosey about what other people like, but also because we're fascinated to know which brands are making cracking products for a zilch of the price.

Put it this way - if a makeup artist is carrying something in their kit, you know it's gotta be good.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we check out the best budget-friendly moisturisers. Post continues below.

Okay fellow beauty perves, let's go!

Michael Brown, celebrity makeup artist.

"I love the precise tip for a feather application and the shades are the closest to real brow shades - not going by hair colour which can be too different."

Ardell Brow Pencil

"I love this balmy sheen for dry lips or rough skin texture. Mix into body moisturiser for extra glossy sheen, and amazing mixed through hair when damp to create that glossy wet look effect. It’s also great as a glass skin highlight and for [achieving] glossy eyelids."

Vaseline Pure Petroleum Jelly

"I really like this mascara from Revlon, considering it’s a drugstore product. The flexible head allows for easy application to get as close to your lashes as possible, adding some volume without the chunky lash look."





Revlon So Fierce Mascara

Jennifer Horsley, MECCA’s Senior Makeup Artist.

“Retire your bulky palettes and downsize your makeup kit with these pocket-sized powerhouse eye shadows. With so many tones, textures, and finishes you can have fun with your makeup and play with trends without investing a lot.”

“Save yourself product and precious time, this sponge doesn’t soak up your foundation and the microfibre material makes building a flawless face a breeze.”

"Long-wear and full coverage, this pigment drenched concealer will last the distance. Conceal a poor night's sleep in one swipe. A great price point to invest in a few different colours and experiment with contouring."

“The perfect way to add shape, colour, and a glossy glow to the complexion. This super creamy formula can be easily blended with fingers over any other products, without disturbing your base. Try shade ‘Sorbet’ for a summery pop of blush and slather your face in ‘Glow Stick’ to drench your skin in dewiness.”





Mia Hawkswell, celebrity makeup artist

"I have a lot of Revlon products in my makeup kit - especially lip products, highlighter and contour sticks. If you love the naturally sun-kissed 'no-makeup' skin finish, REVLON PhotoReady Insta-Sculpt Duo is amazing. This is the perfect multi-tasking product as it's a dual-ended highlighter on one end, and a sculpting stick on the other. I love to use it on eyes as well!"

REVLON PhotoReady Insta-Sculpt Duo

"I love the Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid (PGA) for its ability to retain four times the amount of moisture than hyaluronic acid, meaning it's perfect for skin texture, tone and brightness. Apply after serum and prior to moisturiser, allowing each layer to absorb before the next."

The Inkey List Polyglutamic Acid

If you're looking for a solid lip liner (all of us, always), but don't want to drop a fortune, Hawskwell rates this guy from Revlon. "I'm absolutely obsessed with Revlon's 'Nudes' lip liner! Hello, '90s!"

Revlon Colorstay Lip Liner in Nudes

To boost your glow pre-makeup application, Hawkswell recommends reaching for a hyaluronic-rich sheet mask like this one from Skin Republic. "Apply after exfoliating for best absorption. I do this mask before I head out as a mini facial."

Skin Republic Hyaluronic Boost Youthfoil Mask

Feature image: Getty

What are some of your go-to budget beauty buys? Share with us in the comment section below.

﻿