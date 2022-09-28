"All the blondes are brunette now, including me. Here's what's going on."

Blondes have more fun, right? Maybe not anymore.

I've wanted to be blonde for as long as I can remember. My mum and sister are blonde, the coolest girls in school were blonde, and all the big celebrities I grew up loving? Blonde, blonde, blonde.

I'm naturally brunette - the not-so-interesting chocolatey shade that I always found a little... dull.

After testing the waters with box dye, I started getting my hair professionally bleached at 15 and I've been an on-and-off bright blonde ever since.

And for a long time, I loved it - feeling like I was a part of a select group that could pull off the high maintenance hair colour, each time I got it dyed I would push it even further, trying to reach the lightest shade possible without ruining my hair.

(Spoiler: Ruin it I did.)

Baby me, back when I was blonde. Image: Supplied.

During the pandemic, I transitioned to a colour my hairstylist called "expensive beige" to lessen the constant maintenance, cost and damage (not to mention I couldn't go to the hair salon as often to get touch-ups).

My colourist would make my hair as light as possible, but without using bleach.

This year, I stopped dyeing it altogether. It was almost like a gut feeling - my mind and body told me it was time to put down the bleach and embrace my natural colour.

I've been my "dull" brown for almost 12 months and I've never loved my hair more - not only is it the longest and healthiest it's ever been but I feel more confident with it, more "me".

Me now, brunette. Image: Supplied.

I'm not the only one who's made the switch.

After years as a blonde, Hailey Bieber returned to her roots late last year.

The 25-year-old told Refinery29 she's actually stopped colouring her hair altogether.

"I don't dye it blonde anymore and I try to stay away from colouring it at all," she said, adding that it's left her hair way healthier.

Known for her signature blonde hair, Margot Robbie has recently evolved her look towards the "expensive beige" end of the spectrum.

Lily James didn't stay blonde long after playing Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy, going even darker than her usual light brown.

And Nicola Peltz Beckham - who normally opts for a platinum blonde shade - went back to her natural colour soon after her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham.

More locally, Aussie mega-influencers Sammy Robinson and Isabelle Clarke have also made the transition.

And unlike the icons I grew up with, the biggest Gen Z celebrities are, by and large, brunette - the D'Amelio sisters, Addison Rae, Olivia Rodrigo... Billie Eilish is even brown again.

Hairdressers have noticed the shift too - they're the ones doing the colour, after all.

Speaking to David Connelly, hair colourist and owner of David Connelly Darlinghurst, he says clients are going brown to make their hair look more "expensive".

"Lighter hair reflects less light. The darker the hair, the more gloss and shine you will have," David told Mamamia.

"Clients are wanting more richness and depth in their hair to maximise shine and health. This all creates a more expensive finish to the colour - which is why it’s so on trend at the moment."

Jaye Edwards, founder of EdwardsAndCo, agrees.

With people focusing more on health these days, especially post-pandemic, the colour change makes perfect sense.

"I think we are seeing so many blondes make the transition to brunette, as people are placing a lot more importance on hair health," the colourist told us.

Have we convinced you yet?

Here's how Jaye suggests you go about it.

"For blondes transitioning to brunette, I always recommend they consult with their stylist to find a tone that will work best with their complexion," he said.

"I always recommend dimensional 'brondes' and sparkling brunettes, as a more subtle transformation. It also leaves the door open for a transition back to blonde if you decide brunette life isn't for you."

"For me, the key is to always opt for a lived-in, future proof colour," Jaye added.

"These will always give you the most longevity between services, working with your natural hair, rather than against it."

There you have it.

The blondes have gone brunette for longer, stronger and shinier hair.

Who's having more fun now?

Charlie Begg is Mamamia's lifestyle writer. For more beauty, fashion and homewares recommendations, follow her on Instagram.

Feature image: Instagram/@sammmyrobinson/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham/@haileybieber/Supplied.