There's a red-hot rumour that Brooke Blurton is about to walk out of the Bachelor mansion.

Warning: Totally unconfirmed – but quite possibly accurate – spoilers ahead.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

From Nick’s finale-viewing location, to runner-up hook-ups, these The Bachelor rumours will not stop swirling.

This time, it’s Woman’s Day reporting that hot-favourite Brooke Blurton walks out on Nick Cummins before the show’s end.

(As always please take this with a grain – or maybe a whole shaker – of salt.)

According to a “friend” of Brooke’s, the 23-year-old dumped the former rugby star because her feelings for her him weren’t that strong, the magazine reports.

“Brooke left because she was just not falling for him,” the friend said.

Supposedly because the Perth social worker wasn’t as into Nick as he was to her, she decided to take herself “out of the equation” and leave.

And perhaps that’s why things reportedly don’t work out with the Honey Badger and his chosen girl – if Brooke was actually his first pick.

In case you haven’t heard, Brittany Hockley is tipped to take out the competition for Nick’s heart. However, many also believe their relationship is already over.

The biggest clue so far? That he reportedly won’t even be in the country when the show’s finale airs.

The finale, which Daily Mail predicts will air between October 4 and October 11, mysteriously coincides with Nick’s planned Kokoda Tour.

Pointed out by fans in The Bachelor and Bachelorette Spoiler Fans Forum earlier this week, it turns out Nick is locked in for an 11-day Kokoda tour from October 1 to October 11. So he’ll likely be in Papua New Guinea when the finale airs – and not in Sydney doing the breakfast radio, TV and other media rounds.

The last time a Bachelor wasn’t available for the post-finale interviews happened in season two, when Blake Garvey cancelled his interviews and media commitments before the finale even aired. And as we later found out – that was because he’d just broken up with “winner” Sam Frost.