From Justin Timberlake to Jamie Lynn: How the world reacted to Britney Spears' court testimony.

Britney Spears wants to be in control of her own life again.

"I just want my life back," the 39-year-old told a court on June 23.

For 13 years, the mother-of-two has been living under a conservatorship, unable to make personal and financial decisions. Her father holds the role, by law, of her conservator - essentially a legal guardian.

"It's been 13 years," she said. "And it's enough."

As fans and media tuned in for Spears' near 30-minute statement - which she demanded to be broadcast publicly after years of closed-courts and sealed documents - so too did Britney's peers. The popstar spoke about alleged "abusive" practices, being forced to perform and being made to be on birth control against her will.

The #FreeBritney movement, mostly made up of fans who have long feared for Spears safety, finally had concrete proof that Spears herself was unhappy with the conservatorship arrangement.

It was worse than anyone ever imagined, and #FreeBritney went mainstream.

Hollywood stars have rallied in response to her landmark speech, and Spears' family, with whom so many of her problems lie, have too responded.

Here are all the reactions.

Timberlake once again inserted himself in the narrative this week, with a series of tweets about Spears, 'despite their past'.

"Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right," Timberlake wrote, adding he and wife Jessica Biel sent their love and support to Spears.

Unsurprisingly, fans did not take too kindly to his statement, calling him hypocritical for speaking now when he played a role in shaping her negative public persona.

Perez Hilton.

Copping similar criticism is gossip blogger Perez Hilton, who has published negative headlines and images of Spears over the years.

Hilton covered Spears' court speech, and was blasted by fans who pointed out a key part of his success in the 2000s was by tearing down young, female celebrities, including her.

He agreed with them, and made a video addressing their concerns.

He told Sky News on Thursday that he takes "full accountability" for the awfulness of his older material: "I know I didn't express myself as well as I could have. I didn't lead with empathy and compassion," he said. "I absolutely apologise and carry deep shame and regret," he said.

The Spears family.

Jamie Lynn Spears.

Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn shared videos of herself spending time with her daughter and mother on the day of the hearing.

She didn't address the conservatorship directly, but has turned off comments on her recent Instagram posts after being bombarded with criticism.

In 2020, the younger Spears defended the conservatorship amidst the growing #FreeBritney movement.

"If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it appears to the public," she wrote.

Lynne Spears.

Lynne Spears' attorney said she was a "very concerned mother" following her daughter's statement, as reported by US Weekly.

The attorney encouraged the judge to listen to Spears' request to hire her own private attorney and to change her care plan.

Though most of the focus of the conservatorship controversy is on Spears' father, during her speech, Spears cited her mother as a contributing factor too.

"She made me feel like my dad does," Spears said. "Very similar her behaviour and my dad, but just a different dynamic."

Jamie Spears.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Spears expressed via a lawyer that he was "sorry to hear she's suffering and in so much pain" and that he "misses his daughter very much."

During her statement, Spears claimed her dad was "all for" her being placed on lithium, a stronger medication than she was used to, which she viewed as punishment for not agreeing to perform..

"Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad," she said.

"Ma'am, my dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no," she told the judge.

"Ma'am, they should be in jail."

Feature image: Getty/Twitter.