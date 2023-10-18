From Justin Timberlake to Crossroads: The biggest revelations from Britney Spears' memoir.

It's the most anticipated memoir of the decade and Britney Spears is ready to tell all in her new book.

The pop icon's long-awaited memoir The Woman in Me will hit shelves on October 24, and will chart Britney's rise to becoming the biggest pop star in the world, her dating life and marriages and raising her two sons, along with her controversial conservatorship and legal dramas.

Ahead of the release, Spears has shared a series of excerpts with People which give fans an idea of what to expect from the book.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” Spears told People. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.”

Here are all the revelations from Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me that have been made so far.

Britney Spears' first kiss with Justin Timberlake.

Britney Spears and NSYNC's Justin Timberlake became the biggest celebrity couple when they dated from 1999 to 2002. And it turns out, their love story began years earlier.

From 1993 to 1996, Spears appeared on The Mickey Mouse Club where she met Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and Timberlake. "I quickly connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake," Britney wrote.

"[Once] at a sleepover, we played Truth or Dare, and someone dared Justin to kiss me. A Janet Jackson song was playing in the background as he leaned in and kissed me."

Britney Spears claims she and Justin Timberlake got an abortion.

Britney claims that when she dated Justin, she had an abortion after she became pregnant with his baby.

“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” Spears wrote.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young." When Britney and Justin began dating, she was 17 years old and he was 18.

The pop singer wrote that she would have had Justin's baby if he didn't protest the pregnancy. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father," she wrote.

Speaking about undergoing the abortion, Britney wrote that she found the experience traumatic. “To this day, it’s one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life."

Britney Spears' father Jamie body-shamed her throughout conservatorship.

In February 2008, Spears was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship, with her father Jamie Spears named as one of the conservators. In the memoir, Spears described how Jamie belittled her and controlled her until the conservatorship ended in November 2021.

"If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father. He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.

"Feeling like you’re never good enough is a soul-crushing state of being for a child. He’d drummed that message into me as a girl, and even after I’d accomplished so much, he was continuing to do that to me," she wrote.

In another segment of the book, Britney spoke about drinking cocktails with her mother when she was a teenager, along with her father's alleged history of alcoholism. “I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then. The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it,” she wrote.

“When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down.”

Britney Spears explains why she shaved her hair off.

Spears admitted that she shaved her head in 2007 in response to the years of the public and people around her scrutinising her body. "I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back," she said.

"But under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over."

The hair-shaving incident was Britney's final act of defiance before her life and autonomy drastically changed under the conservatorship. "I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take," she wrote.

In the years under the 14-year conservatorship, Spears released four albums, did three world tours, and fronted a Las Vegas residency.

“As far as my passion for singing and dancing, it was almost a joke at that point,” she wrote.

“I became a robot. But not just a robot — a sort of child-robot. I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself. The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child. I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me."

Britney Spears quit acting after experience on Crossroads.

Spears shared that filming her 2002 cult classic Crossroads was not a positive time in her life.

"The experience wasn’t easy for me. My problem wasn’t with anyone involved in the production but with what acting did to my mind," she wrote.

Britney says that while filming she started method acting – an all-encompassing intense acting style – which made her no longer feel like herself. "I didn’t know how to break out of my character. I really became this other person. Some people do method acting, but they’re usually aware of the fact that they’re doing it. But I didn’t have any separation at all," she said.

"I ended up walking differently, carrying myself differently, talking differently. I was someone else for months while I filmed Crossroads. Still to this day, I bet the girls I shot that movie with think, she’s a little…quirky. If they thought that, they were right.

"That was pretty much the beginning and end of my acting career, and I was relieved."

After Crossroads, Britney was considered for the leading role in an even bigger film.

"The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on The Mickey Mouse Club, I’m glad I didn’t do it. If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night," she said.

"I hope I never get close to that occupational hazard again. Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is messed up. After a while you don’t know what’s real anymore."

Michelle Williams will narrate the audiobook.

While Spears will give an introduction to her audiobook The Woman In Me, she's recruited five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams to voice the rest of the memoir.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

Williams added in a statement, “I stand with Britney.”

TMZ previously reported that Britney's publisher’s preferred pick was Reese Witherspoon, but she was unavailable.

Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me will be released on Wednesday 25 October.

Feature image: Getty + Paramount.