Last night, Breonna Taylor should’ve been celebrating her 27th birthday.

Her mother, Tamika Palmer, says her daughter was looking forward to it.

“We would have been out somewhere eating something fancy because she was such a diva. She wants you to get dressed up and wear your best,” she told The Cut.

All glammed up at a lovely restaurant surrounded by the many people who love her, Breonna should’ve been blowing out 27 candles on her cake. She should’ve been raising a glass, toasting her many achievements in her short years, and the many to come.

Instead, thousands marched to protest her life being cruelly cut short by police brutality.

It was shortly before 1 a.m. on March 13, 2020, when police rammed down the door to Breonna Taylor's apartment, awaking her and her partner.

According to The Louisville Courier Journal, authorities were investigating two men who they believed were selling drugs out of a house far away from her Louisville, Kentucky home, but they'd been approved a warrant to search Breonna's house too, as they believed that one of the men had used her apartment to receive packages.

The judge's order was a "no-knock" warrant, allowing police to enter the property without warning and without identifying themselves as law enforcement. They reportedly drove unmarked vehicles.

Within minutes of them entering her home that night, Breonna, then-26, was dead.

Police said Breonna's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun first, wounding an officer in the leg. Kenneth said that he believed someone was breaking into the home and acted in self-defence.

In return, police shot more than 20 rounds into the home. Kenneth was injured by gunfire, and Breonna was shot eight times by officers before being pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither Breonna nor Kenneth had any criminal background. No drugs were found, and Kenneth was charged with the attempted murder of a police officer, though that has since been dropped.

The officers involved in the raid were not wearing body cameras, and claimed that although they had a "no-knock warrant" they had knocked several times and announced their presence; although neighbours said they did not hear authorities do so.

"Somebody shot my girlfriend."

Recently, the attorney representing Breonna's family released audio of a 911 call placed by Kenneth following the shooting to the Courier Journal.

"I don't know what's happening - somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend," a distraught, sobbing Kenneth tells the dispatcher in the more than two-minute-long call.

He is heard shouting for help, and no communication from police can be heard in the background.

To many, already outraged at Breonna's death and in the same week tensions flared across America following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody, the call was proof that Kenneth did not know it was the police who entered the apartment that night, something lawyers for the family have said since it happened.

"He didn't know these were police officers, and they found no drugs in the apartment. None," said Kenneth's lawyer, Rob Eggert, the New York Times reported. "He was scared for his life, and her life."

Subsequently, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced Louisville Metro Police Department would suspend the use of no-knock warrants until further notice.

"These changes and more to come - we're not done - should signal that I hear the community and we will continue to make improvements anywhere that we can," he said.

"Breonna Taylor's name and her story will now be part of our history."

The FBI is now investigating the shooting.

The families of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are asking for a congressional hearing and the creation of a national task force that would create bipartisan legislation aimed at ending racial violence and increasing police accountability.

"She was in her own home."

Like Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, whose deaths have sustained much more media attention, Breonna was unarmed and black.

"They're killing our sisters just like they're killing our brothers, but for whatever reason, we have not given our sisters the same attention that we have given to Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Stephon Clark, Terence Crutcher, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, Eric Garner, Laquan McDonald," attorney Benjamin Crump, who is also representing the families of Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd, told the Washington Post.

"Breonna's name should be known by everybody in America who said those other names, because she was in her own home, doing absolutely nothing wrong."

Her death escaped major public focus for weeks, overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic which took up so much of the public consciousness.

Then on May 15, Breonna's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

"Say her name."

Protests have been happening right across the United States for weeks now, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In Louisville, Breonna's name has echoed in the streets along with George's, with activists determined that justice is also demanded on behalf of black women who are killed by police.

Protesters want the police officers involved in her death charged.

"Breonna Taylor! Breonna Taylor! Breonna Taylor!" hundreds of people shout into the night.

Seven people were shot during that night's protest, with two people requiring surgery for their injuries.

Police did not fire those shots, officials said.

After two nights of protests, looting and violence, Louisville woke to destruction on Saturday morning, with windows of buildings broken and bars and restaurants raided.

Kentucky authorities put a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Louisville streets which were patrolled by about 350 National Guard soldiers on Saturday night, the Courier Journal reported.

"I hope everybody knows this is a big step and a tough step, and it’s not one intended to silence any voice, because I want to hear," Governer Andy Beshear said. "But I want to make sure at the end of the day that we are all safe."

Juniyah Palmer, Breonna's younger sister, denounced violence on last week.

"At this point, y'all are no longer doing this for my sister! You guys are just vandalising stuff for NO reason!" she wrote on Facebook. "Once y'all started vandalism, you took my sister's name out of place! I honestly feel like you guys are disrespecting my family wishes for a safe and NON-VIOLENT protest!"

Mayor Fischer denounced the unrest, but said it should not have come as a surprise.

"If you feel like you're not being heard, you're going to shout a lot louder, and a lot more emphatically," he said.

"She had plans."

Breonna's mother Tamika Palmer will never get to see her daughter fulfil her "plans".

"I'm not sure that they understand what they took from my family," Tamika said. "Not just me, but my family. This has affected so many of us, so many of her friends."

Breonna worked as an EMT for hospitals in her area, but she had dreams to help her community even further.

"She had plans, and she was following those plans accordingly," Tamika told the Courier-Journal.

"She had a whole plan on becoming a nurse and buying a house and then starting a family. Breonna had her head on straight, and she was a very decent person. She didn't deserve this."

Now, her family are coming together to celebrate a life that would've been full of greatness and love.

"I just think she was destined to be great. Breonna just loved life, and people gravitated towards her. She lit up a room and had this aura about herself," Tamika said.

"She should definitely be here. What happened to her should never happen to anybody. We want justice."

For more information about Taylor and to sign the petition for justice, visit standwithbre.com.

Feature image: Instagram.