There’s one thing we hate that we have to deal with every single winter and that’s dry, flaky skin.

It’s that time of year when the temperature drops and suddenly, you can draw white shapes into the dry, scaly skin on your parched ankles. And it looks like it’s either a) snowing or b) your body has dandruff everytime you take off your jeans.

We all know the solution to fixing dry winter skin is moisturising, moisturising, moisturising.

But moisturising is boring. In fact, taking the time to put on body moisturiser might just be the most annoying beauty task in existence. Sure, it only takes a few minutes, but like most things that are good for us, it can feel like such a chore.

If this is you, we have good news. What we're about to discuss is the very best body moisturiser hack you'll ever try. Truly, it'll save your scaly winter legs.

This hack is free because it involves using two products you've probably already got stuffed in the back of your bathroom cupboard:

A basic body moisturiser, and an oil.

It also takes approximately four seconds. OK, maybe seven seconds on a bad day.

All you need to do is pump or scoop out a generous dollop of your preferred body moisturiser or cream, then add a squirt of your preferred oil. Rub the two together in your hands and go to town slathering the mixture all over, paying particular attention to where you get driest.

This hack is so good, two of the guests on our You Beauty podcast recommended mixing oil into your body moisturiser.

Entrepreneur Lisa Wipfli said she adds Jojoba oil into any old body moisturiser, and Mamamia's Rachel Corbett, who is on record saying her legs are so dry in winter that it's like she has "a crocodile in her pants" (direct quote), mixes a basic Vaseline moisturiser with the Milk and Co. Body Oil. (You can listen to Rachel's dry skin recommendations on her episode of You Beauty below, post continues after audio.)

Still not sure? By mixing a good slurp of oil into your moisturiser, you're essentially life hacking your winter body care routine, because:

Adding a body oil to your moisturiser considerably amps up the amount of hydration you're rubbing into your legs. You can moisturise your body less often, which is very efficient of you. You can also save money on buying exxy, fancy body lotions.

In short, body moisturiser + oil = more hydration and less scaliness for less effort. And anything that involves less effort is something we can get behind.

The only catch is, you can really only slot this winter skin hack into your evening routine.

For the best results, and to avoid turning into a sweaty, slippery, oily mess during the day, liberally apply your moisturiser/oil concoction before bed. Even better if it's straight out of the shower while your skin is still a bit damp, as it'll help your skin cling onto and absorb that juicy moisture.

As for which body moisturiser to mix with which oil, that's up to you. To give you a hand, we've compiled some of our favourite body moisturisers and oils below.

Have you tried this winter skin hack? How do you manage dry winter skin? Tell us in the comments below.

