Season 2 and the penis pump: All the behind-the-scenes Bling Empire gossip in one place.

In case you missed it: Netflix's Bling Empire has well and truly taken its place at the peak of reality TV obsession.

It follows the real-life 'Crazy Rich Asians' of Los Angeles as they throw luxurious parties, spend far too much money and navigate relationships, friendships and careers (which we're not too sure exist).

It feels... excessive and dramatic, and it will have you scouring Google after every episode in search of more juice.

Watch the trailer for Bling Empire. Post continues below.

Maybe you too have been wondering about the truth behind Kelly and Andrew's relationship, or most importantly, who the f**k owned that penis pump.

Well, here’s a round-up of all the very important gossip surrounding Bling Empire.

Is Bling Empire scripted?

Well, according to producers, no. (But of course they'd say that...)

In an interview with O, The Oprah Magazine, showrunner Brandon Panaligan said: "We tapped into the energy of a group who already know each other and are invested in each other's lives. That's the magic in starting a show like this — it's not forced.

"We brought our cameras into a world that was already there with rivalries and friendships and loyalties preexisting. The only question was whether or not they would let us document them. It speaks to their excitement about Bling Empire that the show turns out the way that it did."

Perhaps the only voice of reason in Bling Empire, Kevin Kreider, helps with making the show feel 'real', as he watches the ridiculous wealth as an outsider to the community.

"I really hope people give this show a chance and look beyond the fancy stuff, the bling because underneath all of that are real Asian-American stories. It's not just about making money and spending it," he told Newsweek.

"These are real human stories — people trying to find their identity and connect with others, getting over insecurities and abandonment, finding their past and their family, and finding their place in the world."

True or not, it does make amazing television.

Are Bling Empire's Kelly and Andrew still together?

Unfortunately... it looks pretty likely.

We got a good glimpse into Kelly Mi Lee and Andrew Gray's very toxic relationship from episode one of Bling Empire after the infamous Paris hotel call, and if it's even a slight indication of what they're usually like, she needs to run for the hills.

But, during a recent interview with Distractify, Kelly would not confirm whether she's still with Andrew, alluding to a potential season two coming, where we would get to see how they end up.

"There's definitely a lot of cliffhangers [in the finale]... I guess we have to find out if me and Andrew make it or not [sic]," she said.

The couple has been careful not to post any photos of them together since Christine Chiu's Chinese New Year party in 2019. However, Andrew did post a photo of himself with their dog in September 2020, with the caption: "one hug/smooch is never enough".

It looks like neither of them has moved on with anyone else since filming wrapped up (give Kevin a chance!) but perhaps the biggest clue that the pair are at least on close terms is that Andrew's new clothing is distributed by Greyscale Lab — a company Kelly is a partner in.

And we have a feeling Andrew just isn't the type of guy to continue to support his ex's business endeavours after a breakup. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Who owned the penis pump?!

Okay, we know you were all wondering.

Perhaps the best scene of Bling Empire this season took place when Kim and Guy found a penis pump in Anna's shower, and launched it out the window onto a group of women having a spa day.

You can't make this s**t up.

"The penis pump was in the guest bathroom shower," Anna explained to Entertainment Tonight, claiming that it belonged to a guest.

"I didn't expect people to walk around my house.

"If I were a producer, how could I not? How could I say, ‘Please, don’t use it!’ So you gotta go with the flow. It was there, they found it. Right or wrong, it doesn't matter. It's done, it’s there."

Will there be a season 2 of Bling Empire?

Probably!

While a second season hasn't been confirmed just yet, thanks to the show's top-10 position on Netflix, and producer Jeff Jenkins' enthusiasm to get going again, it's looking positive.

“The cast is hilarious, sexy, funny, dramatic, and conniving. All of us would love to continue on this journey with them for as many years as viewers are interested," Jenkins said to O, The Oprah Magazine.

Plus, Christine Chiu suggested they "keep the pace", in an Instagram post where she thanked audiences for supporting the show.

"You, us, together, we are having important conversations about infertility, adoption, acceptance, identity, family, friendship and more and advancing the path for cultural diversity in entertainment arts," she wrote.

"Let’s keep the pace going, let’s keep blinging."

Of course, there may be a little delay on filming for season two due to coronavirus and lavish parties not being the perfect mix, but with vaccines being rolled out in the US, a girl can hope!

Feature Image: Netflix.

Addicted to all things beauty? We want to hear from you. Take our quick survey now for your chance to win $50.



