Oh. The top four Big Brother housemates have been leaked, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh. It seems the top four Big Brother housemates have already been leaked.

We're only three weeks into Big Brother and it looks like we may already know who the final four housemates will be.

Fans are convinced Channel Seven have accidentally leaked the top four contestants in one of the show's trailers.

If you look closely in one of the videos, you will spot a clip of Chad Hurst, Daniel Gorringe, Sophie Budack and Mat Garrick competing in one of the nomination challenges. In the clip, they are the only four housemates seen, suggesting they may be the only ones left standing in the competition.













Image: Channel Seven. Image: Channel Seven. The final seven are also believed to be shown in another clip, where housemates are seen taking part in a balancing challenge.

As well as Chad, Dan, Sophie and Mat, it looks like Kieran Davidson, Casey Mazzucchelli and Sarah McDougal are the other contestants that make it to the top seven.











Image: Channel Seven.

Very interesting...

2. Apparently Ciarran Stott is about to become the "bad boy" of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise will be returning soon, and we're just a little bit excited to see fan-favourite Ciarran Stott back on our screens.

This time around though, it looks like Ciarran may not be the charming Brit everyone remembers him as. The 26-year-old recently told Manchester Evening News that he thinks he will now be seen as the "bad boy" of Australia, which doesn't sound so great.

"I don’t regret anything but when Bachelor in Paradise comes out I probably won’t get the best edit ever. I think I’ll go from the sweetheart of Australia to the bad boy of Australia so that won’t be good," he said.

"It’s called Bachelor in Paradise but I went on and it was like Ciarran in Paradise! Every girl took me on a date and I was absolutely loving it."

He also confirmed the rumour that his ex Renee Barrett is also on the show.

"My ex-girlfriend was on there as well which isn’t ideal and I just thought I was on Love Island so was trying to get with every bird possible."

Back in 2019, it didn't take long for Angie Kent (and the rest of the nation) to fall for Ciarran on The Bachelorette. But he eventually made the decision to leave the show after he found out his Nan had passed away.

"It wasn’t nice to leave because I think I would have won it, without sounding cocky. But with the circumstances of my Nan passing away, it just messed with my head. I wanted to get back to my family in Bolton," he told the publication.

It looks like we'll have to wait and see what happens with Ciarran when Bachelor in Paradise returns to Channel 10 soon.

3. The infamous feud between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy is headed to court.

The feud between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney was one of the most-talked-about tabloid stories of 2019.

In fact, the story was so big that when the news first broke in October, it was attracting more Google searches than Brexit.

In case you've forgotten, the feud erupted when Rooney, an author and wife of former England professional footballer Wayne Rooney, set a social media trap to find the source of constant tabloid leaks about her private life.

And now, eight months later, the infamous feud is back in the spotlight once again, with Vardy reportedly taking Rooney to court for defamation.

"I've been sober for the past six months," she told the podcast.

"At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery... but I had been thinking a lot about my mother," she added.

"My mum was adopted, and I inherited some of the feelings she had, the abandonment feelings and wanting to prove that you're wanted and valuable.

"I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges. So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?' By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

The performer also shared that sobriety has come with the added bonus of no longer waking up with a hangover.

"The thing I love about it is waking up 100 per cent, 100 per cent of the time," she shared.

"I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

5. A very important investigation into whether Zac Efron is actually "living" in Byron Bay.

As domestic travel restrictions ease, visitors may soon descend on the northern NSW paradise of Byron Bay.

For the surf and the beaches and the walks. And to see if they can spot Zac Efron. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Rumours have been swirling this week the Hollywood actor, 32, has been riding out the coronavirus pandemic in the coastal town.

There have been several reported 'sightings' of Efron around Byron Bay, but so far there has been no... proof.

We're very invested in this, and have spent the morning searching all corners of the Internet for this very important detective work.

This is the most thorough investigation into whether Efron really has made Australia his COVID-19 safe space we could put together, short of a road trip.

Unconfirmed sightings.

We imagine that seeing Zac Efron in the wild would be a little like spotting a unicorn. You'd be shocked and awed and then, after a few seconds of blinking to check it's real, you'd... take a photo.

Yet, miraculously, there have been no photos of Efron. It is a tragedy.

The Daily Mail reported influencer Tarsha Whitmore claimed last week she saw Efron at Byron Bay's General Store, and Twitter users have tweeted about rumours from locals.

"Don't mean to alarm anyone but Zac Efron was literally eating at the same cafe as me when this was taken," Whitmore captioned one of her recent photos.

