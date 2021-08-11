'I’ve tried more vitamin C skincare products than I can count. Here are 6 of my all-time faves.'

I vividly remember vitamin C being the first ingredient to really spark my interest in skincare. A sheet mask boasting vibrant orange packaging was the guilty party.

Said sheet mask offered luminosity, antioxidant power, the all alluring glow… I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I am all about the glow, so this combo sounded simply magical. I was hooked.

Watch: Here are seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.

Many years down the track, I know it’s not magic, but in fact science. (Which, if you ask me, is still pretty magic). As my intrigue and obsession with skincare grew, so too did the number of vitamin C products in my bathroom cabinet.

Some have flopped, some have been just fine, and others have earned a firm place in my heart.

But there are so many skincare superheroes… why vitamin C?

What a great question!

There is indeed a wide array of genius skincare heroes, each with their own host of wonderful ways. My routine consists of many of these, but none of them spark quite as much joy for me as the humble vit C.

Image: Supplied/Hannah Rabbitt

Vitamin C – often found in skincare as ‘L-ascorbic acid’ – is an antioxidant. Basically, it works against nasties like pollution and UV damage by neutralising free radicals, helping to protect our precious skin cells.

It comes in different concentrations – often 10 to 20 per cent– and helps kick the butt of dullness, uneven skin tone, texture, and even scarring with its renewing properties.

Listen: If you have these skin conditions it's time to put down the vitamin C. Post continues below.

I’ve tried and tested more vitamin C skincare products than I can count. Like sunscreen, it’s a non-negotiable in my morning routine. Here are my faves that I always go back to.

BTW: As with all skincare products, everyone’s skin can react uniquely – make sure to always patch test and seek advice if you’re unsure if a certain product is for you. I’m not a dermatologist, and these are just my personal experiences after many years of lathering my face.

Let’s just go ahead and kick things off with the goods. This serum is such great stuff. It’s a big call, but it might be my pick for the Vit C Prom Queen.

The CC Me Serum gives the kind of instant glow that would make a glazed Krispy Kreme jealous. It feels luxe, but also very darn useful, which is a combo for the ages.

It undoubtedly improved the quality of my skin over time, brightening and clarifying my complexion. It scores bonus points for its use of niacinamide for barrier repair and squalane for hydration.

Oh, and a few more bonus points for looking so gram-worthy on the shelf.

Image: Supplied/ Hannah Rabbitt

I never expected this humble-under-twenty-bucks mask to capture my heart. But I tell you what… she really did! I am on my fourth bottle.

She’s a multi-tasker – not only does the mask contain vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum, but it also features papaya and pineapple extracts, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and salicylic acid.

This mixture of brightening and exfoliating ingredients helps bid adieu to dead skin to reveal the juicy goodness underneath.

The result? My skin feels genuinely softer and clearer each time it, making it an obvious keeper.

Image: Supplied/Hannah Rabbitt

A calming hero! I find the Aspect Extreme C 20 Serum a real champ at soothing my morning skin, leaving it happy and glowy and ready to face the day.

It has a luxe, silky texture, and just glides across the skin. Long-term use of this one left my skin visibly brighter, and definitely helped reduce some hard-to-budge dark spots. An add-to-cart repeat offender.

Image: Supplied / Hannah Rabbitt

She’s well known for a reason. I wasn’t too sure if this one would live up to the hype, but the Drunk Elephant C Firma really does brighten and firm like it’s her job.

Emphasis on the firming: a sublime cocktail of 15 per cent L-ascorbic acid, ferulic acid, vitamin E, exfoliating pumpkin ferment and more, C Firma forever feels like a light facelift in an airtight bottle.

It’s a big yes from me (and I’ve got the persistent purchase history to prove it).

This one is the latest addition to my juicy collection. The serum is super lightweight, so it sinks in with ease. It also features 15 per cent L-ascorbic acid, paired with heaps of other goodies like licorice root and aloe extracts to soothe.

The fast-absorbing formula makes it a go-to for underneath makeup, because I know I can get onto the rest on my skincare and makeup quick smart.

All this goodness for under $60 – score!

Image: Supplied/ Hannah Rabbitt

As the name suggests, this one is like an espresso to the face in the morning (in the best way). The smell of skincare is never really a deal-breaker for me (I just want it to do its job well) but my gosh, does this serum smell delightful.

Applying it is a zesty, sensory experience that helps to wake my skin up. If I’m ever experiencing some morning puffiness, this is the vit C I reach for to de-puff like a charm.

Curating all these glowy go-tos has left me feeling ~radiant~! Very honourable mention to the AlphaH Vitamin C Serum, $71.96, and Sunday Riley CEO Brightening Serum, $174.

Waiting patiently in my cart for its appointment with my face is the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum, $228, (I’m expecting big things).

I’m always up to try a new vitamin C, so if I’ve missed your one true love, feel free to let me know!

What's your favourite vitamin C serum? Did it make the cut? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied/Hannah Rabbitt