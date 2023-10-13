We found 13 pants that aren't jeans because... comfort.

I wholeheartedly believe that if I took a DNA test, the results would tell me I'm 80 per cent Pakistani and 20 per cent denim, simply because of how many pairs of jeans I own.

But regardless, I am a creature of comfort, and while I would happily wear a good pair of jeans six out of seven days of the week, on that one jean-free day, I want to sport a trouser that doesn't feel restrictive but still makes me look put together.

So, as every fashion writer does, I turned to Pinterest, which is where I discovered the endless trouser-based outfit possibilities.

After hours of scrolling, I had a board with over 50 pins of every style of pants you can imagine — wide leg, cigarette, high-waisted, linen, etcetera etcetera.

It didn't take long for me to inflict some serious damage on my debit card, and I ended up purchasing four pairs of pants for different occasions: Work, gym, casual days out and dinner with the gals.

So, because sharing is caring (and I love to talk about clothes whenever possible) I've rounded up the best pairs of pants (that aren't jeans) to help make your life a little easier.

Tailored pants.

Image: COS.

Image: Willa.

Image: Portmans.

Image: Country Road.

Comfortable pants.

Image: AERE.

Image: Taking Shape.

Image: Big W.

Track pants.

Image: Lorna Jane.

Image: Adidas.

Image: PrettyLittleThing.

Leggings.

Image: Lululemon.

Image: Kmart.

Image: Best & Less.



