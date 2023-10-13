We found 13 pants that aren't jeans because... comfort.

I wholeheartedly believe that if I took a DNA test, the results would tell me I'm 80 per cent Pakistani and 20 per cent denim, simply because of how many pairs of jeans I own.
But regardless, I am a creature of comfort, and while I would happily wear a good pair of jeans six out of seven days of the week, on that one jean-free day, I want to sport a trouser that doesn't feel restrictive but still makes me look put together.
So, as every fashion writer does, I turned to Pinterest, which is where I discovered the endless trouser-based outfit possibilities.
After hours of scrolling, I had a board with over 50 pins of every style of pants you can imagine — wide leg, cigarette, high-waisted, linen, etcetera etcetera.
It didn't take long for me to inflict some serious damage on my debit card, and I ended up purchasing four pairs of pants for different occasions: Work, gym, casual days out and dinner with the gals.
So, because sharing is caring (and I love to talk about clothes whenever possible) I've rounded up the best pairs of pants (that aren't jeans) to help make your life a little easier.
Tailored pants.
COS Wide-Leg Linen Tailored Trousers, $175.
Willa Tommy Pants, $109.95.
Portmans Curve Easy Does It Pant, $99.95
Country Road Textured Pleat Pant, $299.
Comfortable pants.
AERE Relaxed Linen Pants, $120.00.
Taking Shape Gingham Wide Leg Pant in Natural, $83.96.
Big W Avella Women's Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants, $25.
Track pants.
Lorna Jane Y2K Low Rise Oversized Cargo Pant, $160.
Adidas Originals Firebird Track Pants, $100.00.
PrettyLittleThing Khaki Nylon Toggle Detail Pants, $60.
Leggings.
Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Crop 21", $119.
Kmart Active Womens Kick Flare Studio Leggings, $20.
Best & Less Womens Plus Size Organic Rich Bike Short, $7.
Feature Image: Taking Shape, Pretty Little Thing, Country Road.