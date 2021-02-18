"It's quick, chic and versatile": 5 stylish women share the outfit they repeat the most.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



When it comes to choosing a casual outfit, most of us have a few looks we gravitate towards.

They're easy to throw on, and just make us feel comfortable and confident when we're wearing them.

We spoke to five of the most stylish women we know, including content creators and stylists, to find out which outfits they repeat most.

Here's what they had to say. And yep, you might wanna take notes.

The outfit Michelle repeats the most: "Nothing screams out to me more than my straight leg trousers by Uniqlo x Lemaire which I bought two years ago. I’m a bussssy working mumma so I need something that’s quick, chic and versatile, whilst also looking like I’ve got my mornings put together... don’t we all? I literally have them in two colours which I rotate - beige and black - and style them with my most recent vintage finds from Swop or Goodbyes. Most days I’ll wear them with my chunky slides or I’ll swap them for sneakers."

Kristy Koutsogiannis, Stylist and former Fashion Editor.

The outfit Kristy repeats the most: "The go-to outfit that I can wear day after day and not care who I see, is my animal print slip skirt and blouse. This skirt instantly lifts my mood, makes me feel a million bucks and most importantly, can be so versatile. I can wear it while travelling as it fits into any carry-on, to meetings as it is always in the mood to impress, to job interviews with a white crisp shirt (yes, I scored the job by the way) or those days I need a confidence boost. Why? It takes the hassle out of working out what to wear every day, and as I dress for my shape, not for trends, I spent a great deal of time trying to work out what looks amazing on my figure. Why not repeat the look day after day?!"

FiFi Milne, Personal Shopper.

The outfit FiFi repeats the most: "Even though I do love repeating an outfit, I probably repeat wear an item the most... and that would be a trench coat. I have about eight! I should be in trench rehab because I love them so much. I have one in every price point, from luxe to less, that I repeat wear for years. A classic Burberry trench and three from Uniqlo (Lemaire for Uniqlo is fabulous, he used to design Hermès!) in khaki, chocolate brown and beige, an H&M beige trench and my reversible tartan trench from JW Anderson.

"What’s not to love about a trench? It will zhoosh up everything you own, from jeans to leather pants. It will always look sophisticated. It's also so versatile that you can wear it to the opera over a little black dress and heels and then throw the exact same trench over jeans, a tee and Birkenstocks on the weekend. My styling tip is to invest in a trench in beige or camel - that way it will lighten all your basic blacks and work with neutrals. Invest in an extra long trench that’s double breasted and oversized; it will last for the next five years. And always buy a size or two bigger. All my Uniqlo trench coats are in XL!"

Kee Reece, Podcast Host.

The outfit Kee repeats the most: "I definitely have seasonal go-tos and would feel like a traitor if I didn't shout out my (very comprehensive) collection of overalls. However, this summer has been really fun for me sartorially, because I started wearing shorts! (I know, groundbreaking). But not just that, I found the perfect pair for my body shape: a pair of white denim "mom cut" high waisted and lose on the thighs from DISSH. Up top, I continuously reach for this McTavish Men's olive green hemp tee. Together they feel bright, and crisp, but are also so damn comfortable. For shoes, it's my Teva's in pastel rainbow. I haven't taken these off for months. They add a little funk to every outfit, they're very versatile, wearable and cut just right on the ankle. Lastly, I am always freezing so will have a trusty blazer or this orange patent Gorman coat on hand to throw on to transition from day to night."

The outfit Nicole repeats the most: "The days of the LBD for me are gone, I’m all about the LWD. Whether it’s dressing it down with statement trainers or up with a mule, it’s my go to dress for a casual lunch or a few cocktails on a Saturday night. I’m all about the back detail at the moment and I haven’t taken this dress off all summer!"

What outfit do you repeat the most? Let us know in the comments?

