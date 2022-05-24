From retinol to an all-rounder serum: 8 of the best SkinCeuticals products, ranked.

There's approximately eleventy million skincare brands out there. But there are few, very few, that are equally loved by dermatologists, skin experts and beauty editors alike.

SkinCeuticals is one of these brands. Heard of it? We're betting you have.

Backed by hardcore science, the brand delivers result-driven formulas that suit every need - which is why experts love it and consumers are always raving about it.

The only catch? The products are spendy. Like, in-the-hundreds spendy.

But in some very good news for our bank accounts, it's Click Frenzy! Meaning, our beloved SkinCeuticals products are finally on SALE (*wipes away tears*), with sites like Adore Beauty offering up to 20 per cent off skincare.

Ooft. We love to see it.

So, because we know you love a good listicle (you do! Don't lie), we've rounded up some of the top SkinCeuticals products that are actually worth your money.

Ready? Let's go!

8. SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3, $97 down to $77.60.

If you're one of the poor lambs who can't seem to use vitamin A because your skin FLIPS TF out, this one's for you. SkinCeuticals Retinol 0.3 is one of those beginner formulas that helps your skin adapt before moving up to higher concentrations. (You obviously still have to use it slowly in the interest of not burning your face off).

It has a cream texture and works to encourage cell turnover and collagen production for fresh, healthy-looking skin.

7. SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2, $198 down to $158.40.

Packed full of skin-loving lipids (ceramides! cholesterol! fatty acids!) to firm and plump the skin, SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore works to repair signs of barrier damage and improve the skin’s smoothness, pore size and overall radiance.

Thick, but delightfully non-greasy, it's the perfect product to use if you're starting out on vitamin A and worried about all the potential flakiness, irritation and redness ahead.

6. SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF, $233 down to $186.40.

Blemish-prone skin? Walk with me.

Formulated for oily complexions, Silymarin CF combines SkinCeuticals' patented vitamin C and ferulic acid with salicylic acid and silymarin to reduce oiliness, refine skin texture and enhance the appearance of the skin. The result? A healthier-looking complexion.

5. SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier, $152 down to $121.60.

If you're a gal with perpetually dry skin, this lil purple guy has your name written all over it. You're probably pretty familiar with hydrating serums, but this one is a little different. It contains a really high concentration of pure hyaluronic acid to help lock in moisture, while ingredients like licorice root and purple rice (yum) work to smooth and plump the skin.

4. SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF, $233 down to $186.40.

If you're looking for a multi-tasking serum that can do ALL the things for your skin PLUS cook your breakfast on a Sunday morning (last one not guaranteed), you can't go past SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF. She's a serious overachiever.

Great for oily and combination skin, as well as fine lines and pigmentation, it's one of those everyday serums that offers a range of benefits. It's loaded with antioxidants that will help skin appear brighter, more hydrated and even.

3. SkinCeuticals Blemish Age and Defence Serum, $129 down to $103.20.

Just in case lines and wrinkles weren't enough, adult acne is another fun thing we have to deal with when we get older. Hooray! For this, you need a serum that's going to tackle both - ageing and acne.

This is one of those serums.

Not only will it help prevent future breakouts by regulating oil production and targeting acne-causing bacteria, but it also tackles existing breakouts and helps improve the texture and tone of your skin.

2. SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Gel, $105 down to $84.

Okay, this one hundred per cent looks like Cottee's green cordial, but this super calming serum combines ingredients like hyaluronic acid with cucumber, thyme and eucalyptus to soothe irritated skin, congestion and redness.

If you have rosacea or sensitive skin, this might be one for you.

1. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum, $223 down to $186.40.

Surprised? Course not. Everyone knows SkinCeuticals' cult C E Ferulic Vitamin C Serum. This guy is great for tackling pigmentation, fine lines and dryness, while providing antioxidant protection.

And as someone who has tried a lot of serums (like A LOT), I can truly say this is my most favourite - because you can actually see the results. Like ACTUALLY. It fades dark spots, brightens skin and just makes your face look better.

Have you tried any of the above SkinCeuticals products before? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

