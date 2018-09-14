Millennials officially have a favourite sex position and no, it's not missionary.

Let’s be honest, there really are a lot of sex positions out there.

But despite the hundreds of weird and wonderful positions to choose from, it’s pretty fair to say that most of us choose to take it easy and er, stick with the classics.

And it’s no wonder – they are the most popular after all.

But while most would consider missionary to be the top sex position, it turns out millennials no longer agree.

According to the results of the 2018 SKYN Condoms Millennial Sex Survey, missionary is on its way out.

Instead, doggy-style came out on top as the most popular position among millennials, with 30 per cent of the 4000 respondents surveyed listing it as their favourite.

Never fear however – missionary is not completely on its way out though. Doggy-style was closely followed by the position, with 22 per cent of the respondents listing it as their fave.

It’s a big drop for missionary, however, just two years ago, it topped the survey with a result of 36 per cent.

Escort Samantha X shares her personal experiences with shower sex, on our Sealed Section podcast.

Want to hear to more? Subscribe to Sealed Section.

Third place in the survey went to reverse cowgirl, which received 22 per cent of the respondents votes.

In particular, doggy-style was super popular with couples in committed relationships. Over a third of married millennials (34 per cent) named doggy-style as their favourite compared to under a quarter of singles (24 per cent).

Doggy-style was also more popular with the older end of the millennial age range, with 41 per cent of respondents aged between 30 and 36 years old.

The survey also revealed some interesting views on millennial attitudes towards sex.

When it comes to women having multiple sexual partners, 54 per cent of respondents said they would be more likely to perceive these women negatively. Of these respondents, 61 per cent were women.

Respondents were also asked whether they would rather go one full year without having sex or one full year without coffee. Surprisingly, 80 per cent said they’d give up coffee for sex.

Are you surprised by any of these results? Let us know down below.