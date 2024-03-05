We asked 9 busy mums to tell us their favourite quick exercise.

While we'd all love to be really consistent on the exercise front, let's be real — unless you have a big chunk of time to do a lengthy workout every day, it’s not that easy for everyone — especially mums.

In a tireless job that brings about all the biggest challenges, more often than not mums will be found putting their kids, partners and careers before themselves.

Which sucks, because we all know how important moving your body can be for your physical health and mental health, too.

Watch: Introducing Move by Mamamia. Post continues below.

Whether you want to slog it out in a HIIT class, go for a run or walk home from work, that fact is that fitting exercise into your daily routine looks different for everyone.

That's why we asked some busy mums at Mamamia to tell us their favourite fast and effective workout.

Here's what they said.

1. Running.

"A quick, 15-minute run is my go-to workout. I'm out and back before they've even finished breakfast." - Sumi.

"I'm pretty sure getting kids dressed counts as cardio." - Yvette.

2. At-home Pilates.

"I'll do a 20-minute YouTube Pilates class while my one-year-old climbs all over me." - Gemma.

3. Swimming.

"I like to do a late swim with my child after dinner. It saves me bathing her at home. I take her PJ's to the pool, and I get to have a bit of a splash around." - Sunny.

4. Cycling.

"Riding my bike to work! It's 10km each way, there are a couple of great hill climbs and it's a commute I obviously need to do, anyway. If I'm running late from school drop off/to school pick up, it's a great cardio sesh!" - Pip.

5. Walking.

"My exercise of choice is walking home from work. I also do a 6am walk in the morning." - Jess.

"I walk everywhere possible in my daily routine." - Amy.

"I like to walk wherever possible." - Belinda.

6. At-home HIIT workout.

"I usually do a garage workout while the small one sleeps (the bigger one gets iPad time with me in the garage)." - Hayley.

How do you make time to workout? Share with us in the comment section below.



Feature image: Canva.