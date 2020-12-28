Every now and again we stumble upon a movie that makes us question why we never saw it earlier. A movie we can't stop talking about and immediately recommended to all our friends (and the random guy at the supermarket). Why? Because it's just So. Damn. Good.

So with the holiday season upon us (and endless binge-watching time ahead) we decided to ask 40 women what's the single best film they've ever seen.

From rom-coms like Love Actually to cult classics like Pulp Fiction, their responses were a real mixed bag.

Watch: The seven best on-screen crying faces. Post continues below.

So grab yourself some Christmas leftovers and get ready to binge your way into the New Year with the best of the best movie suggestions.

American Hustle.

"The stellar cast, incredible chemistry between Amy Adams and Christian Bale. Bradley Cooper’s next level smarmy FBI agent, satisfying ending. The only movie I’ve watched five times." - Stacey.

Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Good Will Hunting.

"Amazing story. Written by first time writers. Beautifully made." - Kate.

Image: Miramax Films.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

"Frances McDormand is amazing. Such a unique character. Heart-wrenching and a few unexpected twists. I love the dark humour." - Kim.

Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Dead Poets Society.

"Dead Poets Society because it showed the power of a good teacher to change lives and it made me always think about living an authentic life." - Wendy.

Image: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution.

About Time.

"It’s such a good story, great cast, and the soundtrack is perfect." - Maddi.

Image: Universal Pictures.

Call Me By Your Name.

"Elio and Oliver’s chemistry is out of this world, the scene with Elio and his father warms my heart, and the soundtrack and scenery are breathtaking. Plus... it is SO SEXY." - Lauren.

Image: Memento Films

The Greatest Showman.

"The Greatest Showman because it shows a man that loses his way but realises that his family is everything. Plus, the acceptance of the weird and the beauty of different people." - Jocelyn.

"It's a story of love, fame and most important, family. Oh, and because the soundtrack is the absolute BEST!" - Nicole.

Image: 20th Century Fox.

The Hours.

"It has so many layers to it, every time I watch it I discover something new that I hadn’t picked up on before. And I’ve watched it hundreds of times. It just fascinates me how the writer intertwined three stories across different times that even attention to subtle nuances escalate this movie beyond any other storytelling I’ve come across. The score is stunning. The acting is unmatched. Just an incredible film." - Tania.

Image: Miramax Films.

Braveheart.

"Love myself a historical drama with swords and kilts. Could watch it over and over." - Annelise.

Image: 20th Century Fox.

The Descendants.

"It’s a very ‘human’ story, showing the nuances of people’s behaviour and how vulnerable and flawed we all are, despite our confident exteriors. George Clooney is fantastic in it." - Donna.

Image: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

The Third Man.

"Amazing cast (including Orson Welles), fantastic cinema noir photography of post WWII Vienna, great plot written by Graham Greene and that soundtrack!" - Vicki.

Image: British Lion Film Corporation.

Pulp Fiction.

"Innovative for its time and the dialogue is the usual Quentin Tarantino fabulous." - Karyn.

Image: Miramax Film.

Mona Lisa Smile

"Mona Lisa Smile with Julia Roberts, Julia Stiles, Maggie Gyllenhaal etc... great story of strong females each choosing their own different but all valid paths in life." - Kristy.

Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Prime.

"Uma Thurman and Meryl Streep. Strong females and great message about falling in and out of love." - Melissa.

Image: Universal Pictures.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople.



"Great cast, excellent script, unbeatable scenery. A movie I can watch over and over and with my kids." - Katie.

Image: Madman Entertainment.

Shutter Island.

"Shutter Island is one of those movies you'll be thinking about five days later. While the film is quite dark, the storyline is incredibly clever. It also has a great cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo and Michelle Williams." - Brielle.

Image: Paramount Pictures.

The Sound of Music

"I love The Sound of Music. It's a classic and captivating film and Julie Andrews is incredible." - Emily.

Image: 20th Century Fox.

Gladiator.

"Fantastic involved storyline, drama, suspense, romance and great soundtrack. An epic." - Ceri.

Image: Universal Pictures.

The Departed.

"Martin Scorsese film about the Irish mob with Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon. A great storyline, suspenseful with lots of twists." - Penny.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Matilda.

"It gave me so much hope as a child." - Jodie.

Image: Sony Pictures Releasing.

The Lost Boys.

"To this day, the best vampire movie of all time." - Kristin.

Image: Warner Bros.

We are Marshall.

"It's just so inspirational, showing community coming together after tragedy." - Lindsay.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Mary Poppins.

"Julie Andrews and Dick van Dyke. It doesn’t get better." - Kylie.

Image: Buena Vista Distribution.

The Kite Runner.

"I couldn’t even speak for about 15 mins after coming out of the cinema, for fear of bursting into a blubbering mess. So powerful. I’ve never even watched it again. So although I wouldn’t say it’s my ‘favourite’ movie, I think it’s the ‘best’ movie I’ve seen because it had such an effect on me at the time." - Vicki.

Image: DreamWorks Pictures.

Walk The Line.

"It's my all time fave! Because it has Joaquin Phoenix and its music and it’s a great story and it never gets old." - Klara.

Image: 20th Century Fox

Top Gun.

"Tom Cruise in his heyday of hotness." - Chanelle.

Image: Paramount Pictures.

Forrest Gump.

"I love how it weaves history through the storyline, not to mention the soundtrack." - Lisa.

Image: Paramount Pictures.

Steel Magnolias

"I love Steel Magnolias, it's memorable, funny, romantic but a little sad. It also has really great actors." - Chris.

Image: TriStar Pictures.

Up.

"The Pixar films, Up or Inside Out. They’re such beautiful films. Such a great message." - Carlie.

Image: Walt Disney Studios.

Hercules Returns.

"Australian, made in the 90s. Not at all PC and would not pass go in 2020. My English teacher screened it when we were in Year 10 and I found it on DVD about ten years later. Still guaranteed to make me laugh every time." - Michelle.

Image: Philm Productions.





Sweet Home Alabama.

"It's a great film that reminds you that true love never dies." - Des.

Image: Touchstone Pictures.

The Back to the Future trilogy.

"The Back to the Future trilogy. Standalone they aren’t as good, only together." - Sonya.

Image: Universal Pictures.

Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

"Epic fight scenes, girl gang movie, very funny. It's probably the movie I've watched the most amount of times out of any movie. Other than Zombieland." - Emily.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

"Because I can't get enough of seeing a young Robert Redford and Paul Newman." - Ann.

Image: 20th Century Fox.

Love Actually.

"Love Actually or Empire Records. Love Actually because it has all the feels and it's watchable over and over. Empire Records because it has amazing one-liners, lots of laughs and touches on some very real and deep issues." - Gemma.

Image: Universal Pictures.

The Green Mile.



"It's so perfectly made with a storyline and character development that's unmatched in anything else I've watched. Plus, it makes me cry. Every damn time." - Katie.

Image: Universal Pictures.

The Fifth Element



"There are so many good movies that are award winners. I love Forrest Gump among others. But the one that I can watch million times no matter how well I know it is The Fifth Element. It’s so beautifully done, costumes are amazing, full of action, and Plavalaguna singing is just mesmerising." - Margarita.

Image: Gaumont Buena Vista International.

When Harry Met Sally.

"It's the perfect rom-com that has stood the test of time. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal have amazing chemistry and there are so many laugh out loud funny moments (besides the iconic 'I'll have what she's having' line). I'd go so far as call it the best romantic comedy of our times and never fails to put a smile on my face when I watch it every year." - Melody





Image: Columbia Pictures.

I Am Sam.

"I Am Sam because I watched it as a young girl and it positively changed my perception on people who were different or who have a disability." - Shay-lee.

Image: New Line Cinema.

What's the best move you've ever seen? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: Miramax Films/Universal Pictures.