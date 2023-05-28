LEIGH'S LIST: 'My skin feels dry and tight. What are the best hydrating masks?'

Welcome to Leigh's List. A weekly column, a bit like an agony aunt, but for your shopping woes. A self-confessed shopping addict, Leigh Campbell enjoys nothing more than hunting down the *thing* you've been searching for but haven't been able to find.

Alex asked:

Hi Leigh, I love your weekly list and I am wanting to make a request for the best moisturising masks, please. My skin is feeling really tight and dry now it's cold, and I already use a serum and moisturiser, so I would really like to know which face masks are good for giving my skin that extra boost of moisture and hydration?

Thank you!

Having an SPF & A Flaky Skin Dilemma? Watch how Leigh Campbell solves it below. Post continues after video.

Leigh answered:

I feel you, Alex! Even as a combo girl, when it gets colder my skin always starts to look and feel drier than when there's more humidity in the air.

I love using a hydrating mask one or two nights a week to plump and restore my dehydrated skin caused by heating, wind and generally just less moisture.

They're also fantastic to do before you do your makeup for something special. The hydration hit will plump your complexion and restore hydration, creating the perfect canvas for makeup on top. It's my trick of looking youthful when I have to go to an event.

Below are nine I have tried, used and loved!

Image: Jurlique.

Hailing from Adelaide, this beautiful Aussie brand makes lovely and effective skincare. This mask is a cream texture and features the Jurlique Rose oil extract (which are from the roses grown on their farm), and is infused in Rose droplet technology which slowly releases the extract onto the skin. You can tissue it off after 20 minutes, or leave it on overnight.

Image: Adore Beauty.

I always reach for one of these before I need to do makeup for a fancy event. The single-use sheet mask is saturated with an entire bottle of serum, which features the brand’s signature ‘Super Hyaluronic Acid’. Leave it on for 15 minutes, then remove and massage the remaining serum into the skin (I also use the scrunched-up mask to massage more 'juice' into my decolletage). Apply your base after and enjoy how plump your skin looks.

Image Image Sisely Paris. This mask is a treat, both literally and figuratively. The pricey tube is iconic with skincare lovers for its ability to make your face look youthful and rejuvenated in 10 minutes. It’s packed with anti-aging ingredients like black rose, padina pavonica, and lkekengi calyx extracts, and does magical things like diminishing signs of fatigue. Every new mum should get this when they have a baby, I reckon.

Image: Clarins.

This gel-cream texture feels amazing on the skin, it's a little cooling and I swear I can feel my face drink it up. 10 minutes is all you need for a speedy hydration hit, then tissue off any excess (I use a reusable cotton round), then follow with your usual skincare.

Image: Myer.

Can't be arsed taking off a mask? This tube is for you. The thick creamy texture goes on dry, cleansed skin... and that's it, all you have to do is head to bed. It hydrates, but also locks in moisture while you sleep. Skin is super soft and plumped when you wake.

Image: Adore Beauty.

If you're feeling like your skin is dehydrated to the point, it's a little irritated or sensitised, try this mask. It's anti-inflammatory and antibacterial, plus the intense hydration provided also helps to repair the skin barrier. It's ace after laser, too, or other in-salon treatments.

Image: Adore Beauty.

The gel moisturiser from this range is one of my ride or die products, so I had a feeling I'd really like this mask. The transparent gel texture is immediately cooling and soothing, and with ingredients like 20 per cent Hyaluronic Acid Complex, Vitamin E, Aloe and Caffeine, it hydrates and energises at the same time. It's also 150ml, which is a generous size. Always check the size of your products for the price!

Image: Adore Beauty.

Another one to leave on while you snooze, this one has a unique non-shiny, non-sticky texture, so lots of guys like this one. It's formulated with green tea extracts from Juju (which are free from pesticide use) and high in Vitamin C, amino acids, and catechin compounds that also brighten. Green tea seed extracts also contribute to clearing the complexion.

Image: Myer.

Travel a lot? Pack this one in your carry-on. It gives skin a big moisture burst, but isn't super obvious on the skin so you can pop it on while on the plane, and either wipe it off after half an hour or keep it on for the duration of your flight.

Feature Image: Instagram @leighacampell/Adore Beauty/Myer/Sisley Paris.