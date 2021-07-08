11 of the best hair thickening treatments that actually work, according to real women.

If you're a fine-haired lass, you'll know that trying to give a zing to hair that *literally* has the texture of peach fuzz, is an uphill battle. It is! It really is.

Whether you've just been blessed with fine hair, or you're suddenly finding clumps of the stuff in your shower drain (hooray!), trying to tackle thinning hair can feel exhausting.

You've tried it all. The 293 different vitamins, shampoos, conditioners, massaging tools, lotions and sprays.

But it just ain't workin'. And it bloody sucks.

So, we asked members of the You Beauty Facebook group, to find out what kind of products and treatments real women actually rate.

Cause there's always TONNES of chat around this topic, so if you've ever felt that it's just happening to you, we can assure you that it's not the case. It's a suuuuper common issue for so many women.

An important thing to remember here though, is that the hair loss/hair thinning game is complex and layered - there are so many factors that are involved, and it's different for everyone. So, just keep in mind that what might work for one person, may not work for someone else.

As always, if you're experiencing more hair loss than usual, it may be worth checking in with your GP or a trichologist (a hair expert) to suss out any underlying issues.

Okay, ready? Let's go!

"My hair isn’t falling out but has become incredibly thin at the back. I’ve been taking JS Health Vitamins and use the Nioxin shampoo. I have already noticed the hair at the sides is becoming thicker." - Yolande.

"I have found the Nioxin shampoo and conditioner really great to speed up the growth around my hairline." - Rochelle.

"On top of getting my vitamin levels on track I also started using Fusion Health tablets, Nioxin shampoo and conditioner and a wet hairbrush to detangle in the shower. I also make sure when I brush my hair I get my scalp to help stimulate blood flow to the hair follicle. I'm not sure exactly what worked the best (or if it was a combo of everything), but I experienced so much new growth that l ended up with a full on fringe from all the new hair coming through. Even my hairdresser noticed how much more hair I had." - Dani.

"Nioxin System 4! (In collaboration with the JS Health Hair and Energy Vitamins). I have the thinnest, rattiest hair imaginable and I have hardly any of it - plus, I was dealing with postpartum hair loss. I definitely noticed a difference with these." - Dayana.

"My hairdresser was amazed at the difference they made to my hair and went out and bought them herself." - Merrin.

"I actually stopped taking them because they were so effective. Just did a two-month course!" - Anita.

"I'm loving Bondi Boost Hair Growth range, the Intensive Spray and Procapil. There are some great reviews and results on their group page." - Belinda.

"I used Bondi Boost and was just taking Nutra Organics Collagen in a smoothie daily and I went from a concave bob to the thickest longest my hair ever was! And I was having my hair done every four weeks (blonde). My best friend is a hairdresser and she couldn’t believe the growth either!" - Jade.

"I noticed immediately how healthy and soft my hair was. It obviously took time to grow, but it just wasn’t snapping off like it used to!" - Nikki.

"I've been using Fusion Hair Tonic for about a month. I have thin hair and stress makes it fall out... plus I botched it by trying to DIY my highlights at home and REALLY damaged it. I've noticed a difference since taking the vitamins." - Shelley.

"Moo Goo Shampoo, or other natural shampoos. My hair is growing back after losing most of it. I tried pretty much everything. Most of it has come back." - Kim.

"I’ve gone through two massive hair loss events due to my autoimmune illness. My specialist recommended I go on Blackmores Nails, Hair & Skin - one tablet twice a day. It works, but you need to take it consistently for three months before you see results. My hair has never come back to its original thickness, but it is becoming thicker again." - Bethany.

"I've had amazing results with Evolis Professional in salon products. The range is great." - Amanda.

"I love Kerastase Initialiste Serum and Bain Prevention Shampoo for my thin hair and post-partum hair loss." - Carrie.

"I take Beauty Boosters Glow Getter. It’s been a month and I can feel the difference." - Georgia.

PRP Hair Loss Treatment.

"PRP changed my life! My hair actually grew back!" - Jackie.

