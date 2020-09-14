Thinning hair? Here's why it's happening and what you can do to stop it.

We typically tend to think hair loss is a guy thing - which is total BS. While male pattern baldness may get most of the attention, the truth is that women lose hair the same way men do - there's just less of a conversation around it. Classic!

A﻿nd like many other things we just don't talk about (hey, vaginal discharge...'sup?), it turns out hair loss in women (whether it be short term or long term) is actually a super common issue. A whopping 49 per cent of women will be affected by hair loss throughout their lives and it can start as early as your 20s.

The fact is that many of us are getting around with hair that is far from thick and luscious (read: the literal texture of angel hair spaghetti) and that's totally normal. But when should we be worried about that clump of hair in our shower drain? Or should we just be cool with it?

Since we are very much not experts in hair loss (fooled ya!), we've brought in the juicy brains of a hair expert - Trichologist Carolyn Evans-Frost from Absolique Hair Clinic in Brisbane.

But before we get right into it, we've pulled together a little run-down on some of the most common causes of hair loss.

Let's go!

Why am I losing my hair?

Fact: Hair loss is a complicated game, and it's different for everyone. It's an incredibly individualised experience and not a one-size-fits-all kinda case when it comes to causes or treatments.

Evans-Frost said there are many factors that can contribute to hair loss in women of all ages. For starters, your genetics and hormones play a massive role in the health of your hair and scalp, and can influence changes in hair fall.

But that's not all. She adds that reasons for hair loss in women can also be attributed to things like diet, medications, illness, and even stress. "There are a few [different reasons] for women, which can be independent but also commonly overlap."

"Low iron stores (meaning low ferritin) is one of the biggest causes of hair loss in women. Add to this, stopping/starting/changing medication, including birth control, can cause telogen effluvium or diffuse hair loss," said Evans-Frost.