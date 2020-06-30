Noticed your hair is falling out? Here's what could be causing it.

“The last few weeks and months, I have been losing huge amounts of hair. It’s been really difficult seeing my hair covering the bathroom floor and constantly removing it from my brush.”

“I’ve always had fine hair that sheds. I literally have a head of hair on my hairbrush every time I brush it.”

“Is anyone else finding hair everywhere? I’m heat styling and washing my hair less, but somehow, my hair is falling out more than normal.”

These are just a few of the hair loss concerns I’ve heard anecdotally from friends, family and women in Mamamia’s You Beauty Facebook group in recent months.

For many women, thinning hair, hair falling out and hair shedding is something they've been living with for years. And some have reported finding even more hair around the house since isolation started back in March.

If you feel like you’re seeing more hair on your bathroom floor or in your hairbrush than usual, know you’re not alone. Rest assured, it’s normal for your body to be feeling the effects of change and turbulence – think quarantine pimples, isolation skin, decreased energy levels and changes in our mental health, for a start.

But it's important to know that stress isn't the only reason your hair could be falling out. It could also be your body's way of letting you know something else is going on.

From understanding our hair growth cycle to whether stressful times in our lives can actually cause your hair to fall out, keep scrolling for all the information you’ll ever need on hair loss.

Can stress make your hair fall out?

Yes, and no. In men, hair loss is more commonly a genetic factor. For women, hair loss can be genetic, but it’s also ruled by our hormones. Hormones are basically the effective but moody overlords of the female body.

That said, Anthony Pearce, Specialist Integrative Medicine Trichologist at Anthony Pearce Trichology (note: trichology is the scientific study of the hair and scalp), says language is really important when we’re talking about how stress affects the body.

“It’s not ‘stress’ per se that causes female hair loss, like a bad day at the office, but a sudden, intense or prolonged unrelenting period of stress, anxiety and/or pressure from those horrible times in life which can happen to any of us: loss of livelihoods, relationship upheavals, poor health, the death of someone close etc.,” he told Mamamia.