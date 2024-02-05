Here are all the moments the cameras missed at the Grammys, including a winner in handcuffs and a mysterious Taylor Swift comment.

The 66th Grammy Awards strangely went off without a hitch.

It's the biggest night of the year for the music industry and to our surprise, it was mostly just an evening dedicated to powerful performances, major announcements and thrilling speeches.

Watch the moment Lizzo hands SZA her Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. Post continues after video.

While most of the action happened on the main stage during the ceremony broadcast (you can read our recap of the biggest moments from the night here) there were plenty of interesting moments happening away from the cameras.

Are are the most interesting Grammy moments that happened away from the main stage.

Kylie Minogue celebrated her Grammy win in a bathrobe.

The Australian pop star picked up her second Grammy Award this year, but as the winner of her category was announced ahead of the televised ceremony, the news of her win was shared in a slightly different way.

After finding out that she had won Best Pop Dance Recording for her 2023 song 'Padam Padam' Minogue shared a video where she can be seen screaming and dancing around her hotel room in a bathrobe as someone tells her the news.

It didn't happen at the ceremony, but it was still one of the best acceptance speeches of the night.

A triple award winner was escorted from the room in handcuffs.

ICYMI, a popular rapper, who won three Grammys during the pre-televised portion of the ceremony, was handcuffed and escorted by police out of the show.

Rapper Killer Mike was detained after a "physical altercation" at the venue where the Grammy Awards were held. A video clip of the performer leaving the show has since gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In another clip, Swift can be seen speaking to her publicist Tree Paine, and asking, "Do you need to set my watch?"

Paine responds, "No, it’s already perfect. Midnight."

Fans theorised at the time that this information, coupled with her crimson lipstick and black-and-white aesthetic, foreshadowed a Reputation (Taylor's Version) announcement.

Instead, fans got even more surprising news when Swift announced the release of The Tortured Poets Department, her new album which will drop on April 19, 2024.

Alix Earle shared a special moment with Jake Shane.

ICYMI, TikTok stars Alix Earle and Jake Shane shared an adorable moment on the red carpet at the Grammys.

Perhaps to millennials, it wasn't all that exciting to see Shane, who is somewhat of a comedian online (and also Sofia Richie's BFF), show some affection to TikTok's golden girl, Earle, but to Gen Z's? It was a moment worth stopping for.

As Earle got ready to pose for Cole Walliser (who operates and manages that slow-mo camera celebrities love to be part of), a clip showed Shane holding his friend back to fix her hair.

It's the little things, guys.

We didn't see Lizzo on the red carpet for a very specific reason.

Lizzo quietly slipped into the ceremony to present an award to her long-time friend SZA, but did not walk the red carpet or take part in any interviews.

Her entrance to the awards show was likely missed by the cameras due to the fact that news broke before the ceremony that the singer's request to throw out a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers was denied by a judge. The suit will still go ahead.

The singer is currently being sued by three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, for allegedly creating a hostile work environment.

The trio have also accused Lizzo of fat shaming and sexual harassment, along with claims of racial and religious discrimination.

Lizzo denied the allegations and labelled them "outrageous".

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram.

Céline Dion and Taylor Swift shared a special moment backstage.

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift backstage at the Grammy Awards. Image: Getty.

Céline Dion made a rare public appearance at the Grammys when she appeared on stage to present Album of the Year, an award she first won 27 years ago.

The five-time Grammy winner was diagnosed with the rare and incurable neurological disorder stiff person syndrome (SPS) in 2022, and has not made many public appearances since sharing her diagnosis with the world. When she appeared on stage she was greeted by a standing ovation from the crowd.

Backstage, Dion and Taylor Swift, who won the Album of the Year award, embraced and were seen having an emotional conversation.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @kylieminogue.