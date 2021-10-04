The best and brightest: 6 glow-worthy face oils I purchase on repeat.

Long gone are the days when the idea of putting oil on our faces sent shivers down our spines.

Nowadays, face oils are in plentiful supply, with any skincare brand worth their stripes boasting their own delightful, oily offering.

And rightly so – face oils can offer a whole host of benefits, and there’s one for every skin type, concern, and mood.

Watch: Here are 7 ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues below.

In case you need a quick recap, face oils typically seal the moisture into your skin – they help to mimic the skin’s natural oil (sebum) to boost its barrier.

This is different to humectants (like hyaluronic acid or glycerin) which draw in water to hydrate, so oils tend to work best in a balanced and tailored regime.

The best facial oils.

Not all oils are made equal.

Don’t get me wrong – there are so, so many good face oils on the market. In fact, it’s easy to get lost in the sea of options. I’ve tried a lot of said oils in my time as a skincare aficionado, so I’ve become quite picky with those I’ll actually repurchase.

Listen: The $10 shower oil dupe that will change your life. Post continues below.

I like my skin to feel nourished and plump post-oil. I am 100 per cent here for a dewy and glowy effect, but I don’t rate a sticky or greasy sensation after I’ve massaged the oil in.

I’m not one to really consider scent, but I do prefer the oil’s smell to not make me feel… queasy.

Here, I’ve rounded up my top six face oils in case you’re also feeling a little selective about which to add to cart next.

A quick reminder that everyone’s skin is unique, so you should always patch test any new skincare goodies and seek advice if you’re not sure if a product is compatible.

I’m not a dermatologist, and this round-up of oils is based on my personal experience.

Image: Supplied

It doesn’t wear a cape, but this little peachy bottle is indeed a hero. In fact, if you look up ‘holy grail’ in the skincare glossary, you might just find a picture of this product.

Face Hero is a blend of ten plant and nut oils that are loaded with essential fatty acids and antioxidants (sweet almond, jojoba, macadamia, brazil nut, apricot kernel, buriti, rosehip and kiwi fruit seed oils are just some of the juicy headliners).

It balances, protects, and creates that bouncy, ‘they look after their skin’ effect. Designed for all skin types, I find this one light enough for the day, yet still nourishing enough for night.

Over 1900 5-star reviews can’t lie… this is a forever purchase, and I still have a bucket full of peachy empties to prove it.

This was the very first oil that ever did grace my face. It’s just a big ol’ juicy bottle of pure, cold-pressed rosehip oil. Nothing else.

If I’m ever feeling like my skin needs a little detox, I’ll pull my routine back to just a few key essentials – which always includes Trilogy rosehip oil.

Full of the essential fatty acids (omega-3 and 6), rosehip oil takes the cake for one of the most versatile oils. Not only does it nourish like nobody’s business, but its restorative properties can help to reduce the look of scars and fine lines.

It also sinks into the skin quick smart, so you can get onto the rest of your skincare, stat.

The best part? You can almost always score this bottle of goodness on sale at one of the big-name chemists (I always scour the web to find a red sticker price before I purchase) making it both cheerful and cheap!

Image: Supplied

She sure does glow! This Kora oil feels very luxe and super rejuvenating. Its texture is subtly rich yet very absorbent, and the smell reminds me of a tropical holiday (which I could really go for right about now).

Its award-winning blend features Noni extract, rosehip oil, sea buckthorn oil and pomegranate oil. It claims to “nourish, soothe and brighten” and it does just that! My skin feels bright and happy with each use.

Image: Supplied

A face oil to help battle blemishes? It sounds like the stuff of legend, but it’s for real. UFO is a hard-working oil that packs a seriously breakout-calming punch.

Don’t be put off by its green colour – UFO features an impressive list of heavy-lifting ingredients, like tea tree leaf oil (breakout buster), liquorice root extract (skin brightener) and salicylic acid (pore detoxifier).

My partner always tells me I smell like a pizza after I use this oil (I think it’s the black cumin seed oil) but the persistent joke is well worth the results: skin that’s got moisture locked in and blemishes kept at bay.

This oil is one smooth operator. Soothing, calming and the perfect antidote to my grumpy winter skin in the cooler months.

Grapeseed, camelia and argan oils shine through in this formula, giving your skin that luxurious, post-spa feeling. You can really feel the healing power in the honey oil, so I reserve this one for my evening routine.

This is also a product where a little goes a long way – one bottle lasts ages, so you can really squeeze the most out of your spend.

Image: Supplied

Anyone care for a big hug in a little bottle? That’s what this face oil feels like: a comforting embrace of your face.

It’s a soothing curation of quality ingredients: prickly pear seed oil for essential fatty acids and anti-inflammatory power (it’s a great source of vitamin e), balancing jojoba seed oil, and moisturising argan oil.

I zoomed through this one because I was just so excited to lather my face in it each night.

So many faves, so little time! Special shout-outs to the Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil, $49, and the Grown Alchemist Antioxidant+ Facial Oil, $65.

And I’ve been told that my love of vitamin C means I simply must try the Sunday Riley CEO Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Oil, $114, next.

Got a face oil fave that missed a mention? Drop it below!

For more from Hannah, follow her on Instagram.



Feature image: Supplied