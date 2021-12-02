If you're a lady with a set of eyes, chances are you're forever chasing that big ol' set of fluffy lashes. We all are. Because let's be honest: For most of us, lash lifts, lash extensions or reaching for a set of falsies is the only way we can achieve the full and voluminous lashes of our dreams.

What you might not know, however, is that there are certain things you can do to help promote eyelash growth naturally. Yes, really!

Watch: Three easy ways to make the most out of your eyelash curler. Post continues below.

Enter: Eyelash growth serums.

While you'll generally need a prescription serum to boost your lash growth cycle, there are some amazing over-the-counter lash 'enhancing' formulas out there.

These kinds of formulas contain ingredients like oils, peptides, panthenol and hyaluronic acid, to improve the strength and appearance of your lashes (meaning they're less likely to fall out early).

The key to results? Consistency.

Below, we've pulled together a list of all of our favourite eyelash serums in Australia, as well as honest reviews from women who've tried them.

Here's how they stack up.

1. EyEnvy Eyelash and Eyebrow Conditioner, $100 to $200.

The details: Topping our list as one of the best eyelash growth serums in Australia, EyEnvy is a lash growth and conditioning serum with a HUGE cult following.

The popular formula promises to enhance the length, size and density of your lashes in three months, with a combo of nourishing vitamins and peptides that target the lash hair follicles.

Before you start looking for it online, though, it's important to note that you can't buy EyEnvy at major online retailers - if you hop on to their website you'll be able to find salon stockists around Australia. Generally, the price will vary between $100 and $200 for a 3.5ml tube. So yeah, it ain't cheap.

Image: EyEnvy

Emma says, "It's soooo good. I've been using it pretty solidly for about a year now. I think I saw the results after about two weeks."

"I feel like I use way less mascara now as I just don't need it as much, so it feels really worth the extra money for what you save in mascara."

Image: Supplied

Kerry adds, "These are my lashes from EyEnvy!"

Image: Supplied

So. Damn. Lengthy!

Listen: Mamamia's Jessie Stephens also recommended EyEnvy on this episode of Out Loud. Post continues below.

Here's Jessie's before and after images:

Image: Supplied

The details: Formulated with ingredients like peptides, biotin, amino acids and panthenol, RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum encourages the appearance of longer, voluminous-looking eyelashes.

Perfect for those with shorter or lighter-coloured lashes, this gem is all about creating the appearance of darker, fuller eyelashes in as little as six weeks.

Image: Look Fantastic

The details: With visible results in just four weeks (!!!), vegan brand LASHFOOD is one of the most well-known lash serums on the block.

It uses a blend of natural and organic ingredients to boost lash growth, for noticeably thicker and stronger lashes. According to the website, most people will see the best results after using (consistently) for three months. So, keep on it!

Image: Adore Beauty

The details: We've all heard of Jane Iredale makeup. but did you know about their lash serum? Ooft. You totally should.

Great for those with sparse lashes or brows, Jane Iredale PureLash Extender + Conditioner contains ingredients like algae extract to condition and protect lashes, preventing lashes from drying out and encouraging them to grow big 'n' strong.

Image: Adore Beauty

The details: French pharmacy, cosmetics and skincare brand Embryolisse formulated this colourless mascara that works to stimulate growth right at the base of your lashes, making them strong, long and full.

Image: Adore Beauty

The details: This vegan, cruelty-free formula contains an ingredient called prostaglandin, which sounds like gibberish but actually works by lengthening lashes and prolonging the anagen phase (active growth phase) of the hair follicles.

GrandeLASH-MD is well-known for seriously delivering on the results front - however, just be wary if you have sensitive eyes, as it's common to experience irritation with prostaglandin.

Image: My Deal

The details: Containing peptides to stimulate keratin, Tweak Cosmetica's Lash & Brow Serum both strengthens and thickens lashes and brows. The best part? It won't set you back more than $70. Win.

Image: Tweak Cosmetica

Nicola says, "I have been a lash extension addict for about five years now. I had them removed in November prior to my wedding and now I can say I'm so happy with my natural lashes that I don't feel the need for extensions anymore."

Image: Supplied

Lydia says, "The bottom picture is just mascara, just curled lashes. Top two have one coat of mascara. Tweak is awesome! [I've] been using it for nine weeks now.

"I naturally have short, stubby lashes and loved extensions. I'm so happy with how fluffy my natural lashes are now!"

Image: Supplied

The details: This lash enhancer uses nourishing conditioners to thicken and strengthen lashes, while plant extracts work to support the production of melanin for longer, shinier lashes.

The unique brush includes a little sponge at the tip of the wand so you can apply the serum directly to the base of your lashes. Handy!

Image: Mecca

The details: Unlike most of the over-the-counter products above, Qr8's lash serum uses a prescription ingredient to stimulate lashes to enter the active growth (anagen) phase, and stay in that phase for longer.

In studies, participants using this prescription ingredient showed improvement after four weeks of use, followed by further improvement at 16 weeks.

Qr8's formulations are customised and prescription-only (that's why there's no specific price or product images for this one!), so you'll need to book a consultation with a member of their medical team to have a chat about your lashes.

Liv says, "These are my results from Qr8 MediSkin! So happy."





Have you tried a lash serum before? What's your favourite? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Supplied/Jessie Stephens