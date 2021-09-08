Lockdown or not, if I know I'm not doing much during the day (say just running errands), the only makeup I'll wear is on my brows.

The five-minute process of applying some pencil and brow gel makes me look a little more together than if I had nothing on my face and makes me feel confident if I bump into anyone while fresh-faced.

Watch: Seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues after video.

Since it's a non-negotiable in my morning routine, I've tried many brow products to see which ones have the best colour payoff, are the easiest to apply and make my brows stay in place all day long.

Below I've listed my favourite brow recommendations, as well our You Beauty co-hosts' - Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren - top picks.

Ready for enviable brows? Keep scrolling...

The best brow pencils for a quick fill-in.

Image: McoBeauty.

If you're after one brow product that does it all, grab this. It features a pencil on one side (really creamy, stupidly easy to apply) and a matching brow tint on the other.

If you've got five minutes to spare use the pencil first, followed by the tint (it's a little sticky so it works as a brow gel too). Otherwise, use the tint on its own for a quick fix.

And did you see the price?

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Blondes, this brow pencil is for you. After struggling to find a cool-toned brow pencil that didn't make my brows look orange, I came across this supermarket steal. The lightest colour is the perfect ashy shade to suit anyone with blonde hair (but it comes in a variety of other colours).

The pencil itself is a little thicker and has a triangular tip so it makes filling in your brows quick and easy.

Image: Brow Codes.

Lastly, one of Leigh Campbell's recommendations (that I've tried too).

The super skinny pencil makes it easy to apply hair-like strokes, and the pigmented colour blends so naturally with your own brow hairs that it looks like you were just blessed with full, fluffy eyebrows (the dream). Perfect for anyone with sparse hairs.

The best brow powder.

Image: Sephora.

If you prefer powder, this is one I keep coming back to. It has light the medium coverage and comes with two colours, so you can blend to match your specific brow shade.

I find that applying the lighter colour at the front of your brows and the darker colour towards the tail works a treat (but of course, do whatever suits you!).

The best brow product for every kinda look.

Image: Sephora.

If you love mixing up your brow look and sometimes go for a fluffy brow, while other times like them more defined, I highly suggest adding this pomade to your kit. The creamy formula is lightweight and buildable, allowing you to add as much or as little product as you prefer (super easy to apply with any brow brush).

It's also smudge-proof, waterproof and sweat-proof so it literally won't move from your face.

Listen to Kelly McCarren mention her love for this pomade here. Post continues after podcast.

The best brow gels to make them stay all day.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury.

The best clear brow gel I've tried. It's got a thick, mascara-like wand that coats every brow hair really quickly and it dries like glue leaving them in place all day long.

Image: Sephora.

And lastly, the product I reach for when I really don't have time.

It's full of pigment to coat your hairs (perfect for when you're in between brow tints or in lockdown and can't get them done at all), includes volumising fibres to make them look thick and full and dries hard. She's an all-around winner.

What's the best brow product you've tried? Tell us in the comments.

Feature image: Brow Codes, Charlotte Tilbury and Mamamia.