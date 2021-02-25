"I'm onto my fourth bottle!" 15 game-changing beauty products under $20.

If you haven't already noticed, we love a bargain around here. Specifically, a beauty bargain.

That's because there's a bunch of chemist and supermarket buys that are just as good (if not better) than the exxy ones. Yes, seriously!

But with so many affordable beauty products to choose from, it's hard to know which products we should be spending our hard-earned money on (even if they're cheap).

So from beauty lovers at Mamamia and our friends in the You Beauty Facebook group, here are 15 game-changing beauty products under $20 that you should snag immediately.

"I have raved about this product countless times, and I believe for good reason. Jojoba oil is unreal because it's molecular structure almost exactly mimics the sebum your skin naturally produces, so it's hydrating but doesn't add too much oil. So if you're oily and a little acne-prone like me, this oil is hydrating and helps keep pimples at bay. I'm onto my fourth bottle!" - Charlie.

"Another game-changing favourite: hyaluronic acid. It's super hydrating and, in my opinion, a must. My skin has never been so hydrated." - Charlie.

"This has changed my mornings for the better - it’s so quick and easy to use and makes me look more ‘together’ without a lot of effort. And it means I can sleep in that extra five minutes!" - Leah.

"They're $14 and dupes for a lot of the main M.A.C favourites." - Genevieve.

"I use this product every day so it's great that you can get in a bottle that has double the quantity. It's contributed SO much to clearing my skin up." - Talia.

"If you're on TikTok or a member of the You Beauty Facebook group, you've definitely heard about this rave product. But if you haven't, I'll quickly tell you why I'm obsessed with it. It's super basic, super hydrating and just does the job. Plus, it's one of Leigh Campbell's faves!" - Charlie.

"Weleda Skin Food. Hands down the best night cream I have ever used." - Priya.

"I've found that many bronzers are too ashy or too orange. This one is perfectly in the middle. Another product I've repurchased multiple times." - Charlie.

"It's from Woolworths, $7 per tub and I swear by it. So much better than any other moisturiser I’ve ever used. I use it day and night. I don’t like the Voeu day one, but the night one is amazing." Sam.

"I've tried so many different sunscreens at different price points, but I continue to come back to this. It's matte, really light (but hydrating) and keeps my makeup in place all day. Plus, it comes in a tinted version, which I also love!" - Charlie.

"I got onto this foundation and always get so many compliments on it whenever I wear it - far more than when I wear what I consider 'my good ones' which would fall into the spendy category." - Courtney.

"This is better than any expensive brand! Doesn’t clump, defines and gives volume. Doesn’t rub off but easy to clean in the shower." - Kate.

"This is great for scars and cuts, and overnight as a lip mask." - Siobhan.

"It's hands down the best on the market. I’ve been using it for years! Doesn’t budge, easy application and generally amazeballs." - Simmy.

"$9.99 for three pairs! And most of the time you can buy it on promotion at Woolies." - Elizabeth.

What is your favourite beauty product under $20? Tell us in the comments below!

