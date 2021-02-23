The discussion around makeup 'rules' is a frenzied one. There's SO much beauty advice floating around these days. And while it's kinda good, it's also kinda not good (*glares at TikTok*).

It's noisy. Cluttered. Confusing. And a little bit overwhelming.

Especially when most of us are just out here wanting a Good Skin Day, and some pointers on how to not screw up our winged liner.

Watch: Here's how to nail a non-black smokey eye. Post continues below.



Video via

To straighten out some common myths once and for all, we spoke to celebrity makeup artist Michael Brown and asked him to break down some of the biggest makeup 'rules' we need to stop believing.

And we only cried once.

1. You can't wear blush AND bronzer together.

Yes, you can! You really can.

"I actually prefer this look and it’s the perfect sculpt and lift for the face," confirms Brown.

Listen: Is there a special way to apply cream blush? Post continues below.

Y'see, while they may seem to serve similar purposes, bronzer and blush actually have *completely* different jobs.

"Adding a sweep of bronzer under your cheekbones sculpts and defines the area, whereas blush is brighter and therefore plumps and lifts the apple of the cheek. Together they are the perfect combo!"

2. You have to match your liner to your lipstick.

Does the colour of your lip liner need to be EXACTLY the same colour as your lipstick? Nah. In fact, choosing a shade that's not the same as your lipstick is apparently a very unterrible idea.

"Just like the contouring ‘highlight and shade’ philosophy, if you apply a slightly deeper lip liner than your lipstick, it will contrast and create more of a plumped lip effect for a better pout!"