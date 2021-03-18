11 'boring' skincare products that really work, according to dermatologists.

We love buzzy new skincare products just as much as the next beauty-crazed fool. The pretty packaging. The possible #shelfie opportunities. The whacky promises. We're all suckers for the stuff.

And while some of it is actually worth the hype (lookin' at you The Ordinary), a lot of the time the stuff on your Instagram feed isn't really anything special - it just looks good.

And that's totally fine if you're into that sorta thing! No judgement - obvs. Do what you like with your face and money.

BUT! There's something to be said for the dependable, staple products that you just know do their job. The ones that genuinely work.

And if you ask any dermatologist or skin expert what trending product you should be using in your skincare routine, we guarantee they'll laugh in your face.

Instead, 11 times out of 10 they'll point you in the direction of basic, inexpensive products.

Sure, they might look boring as s**t compared to the colourful tubes, glittery masks and gold-plated jars on your social feed, but they still do the job. And more often than not, they do it better.

So, that's why we've pulled together 11 hard-working skincare products that dermatologists always recommend when we ask them for their juicy expert tips.

We've stuck with three main categories - cleansers, moisturisers and SPF - so you can go ahead and slide in your targeted serums once you got the basics down pat.

Sound good? Great.

Okay, enough from us. Let's get into it.

Cleansers.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $15.49

Image: Chemist Warehouse

It looks as exciting as week old sushi, but my goodness, this is the one cleanser that is *constantly* recommended to us by dermatologists. Why? Because it's good.

It cleanses your face adequately and thoroughly, but won't strip the skin of its oils. It's also free from nasty ingredients like fragrances and soap (which can irritate sensitive skin).

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo Cleanser, $20.69

Image: Chemist Warehouse

If you've ever obliterated the acid mantle of your face, we guarantee a dermatologist has recommended you use this all-rounder from French skincare brand La Roche-Posay.

If there's one thing experts always push, it's a 'less is more' rule - so if you're going back to basics, this is a great place to start. She's gentle - my God, she's gentle. Creamy, milky and won't leave your skin feeling dry.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $12.99.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

This guy is the perfect choice for those with normal-to-dry skin types because it contains a combo of moisture-boosting ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid.

It's deeply hydrating and will leave your skin feeling all soothed and comfy - instead of that tight, dry feeling you get with other cleansers.

Image: Priceline

If your skin tends to be quite oily, you probably reach for deep pore-cleansing formulas (those super drying ones) when you wash your cute mug. But! Almost every expert we've ever asked has said that gentle and soothing cleansers are actually a way better tactic.

This one is perfect for oily-prone skin and will help purify, decrease sebum production and keep your pores from getting clogged, without irritating your skin (always preferred).

Moisturisers.

Avene Tolerance Extreme Cream, $40.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

Here's another great French skincare brand that ticks a lot of boxes.

This super-soothing moisturiser is a real winner for folk with sensitive skin, because it’s fragrance-free and contains no pesky preservatives. It's non-clogging too, so great for acne-prone skin.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser, $18.69.

Image: Neutrogena

Neutrogena is another seriously underrated brand that a lot of dermatologists recommend if you're looking for inexpensive products that do the job (read: all of us).

This lightweight formula will help get the moisture where it needs to be, leaving skin feeling soft and hydrated throughout the day.

Olay Regenerist Microsculpting Cream, $22.99

Image: Olay

Fancy brands do not necessarily mean better quality products, especially when it comes to moisturisers.

This goodie from Olay is another moisturiser that was recommended by a dermatologist when we were poking around for options. It locks in hydration without that greasy feeling, and will actually last.

QV Intensive with Ceramides Light Moisturising Cream, $29.99.

Image: Discount Chemist

Anyone with skin on their face knows QV. It's a classic skincare brand and one that a lot of people always go back to - and for good reason.

This moisturiser is packed with hydrating ceramides to help soothe and protect dry, irritated, flaky or itchy skin. The best part? It won't feel thick and gross on your skin. It's fast absorbing and pleasantly non-greasy.

SPF.

SkinCeuticals Ultra Facial UV Defense SPF50 Sunscreen Protection, $55.

Image: SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals is a science-backed brand loved by dermatologists and beauty editors alike, because it makes banger products that actually work.

Image: La Roche-Posay

Yep - we're going ham on the La Roche-Posay recs out here.

This ultra-light, non-shiny, non-greasy sunscreen has a lovely invisible finish and ticks all the boxes when it comes to UVA/UVB protection. It's dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin (and eyes) and we love how it layers perfectly under makeup.

Hamilton SPF 50+ Everyday Face Cream, $11.49.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

This is a nice sheer formula that has a delightful matte finish, without that annoying white cast. It's also free from fragrances and lanolin and won't leave your skin feeling dry and uncomfortable, so it's perfect for folk with sensitive skin, too. Win.

