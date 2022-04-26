LEIGH CAMPBELL: What I use for my DIY manicures.

A few weeks ago, Erin and I chatted on You Beauty about the ‘skinification’ of nail care, which essentially means the products we use to look after our hands and nails are upping their game.

I received a few messages after the show to ask for specific product recommendations.

DUH, that would have been helpful in the episode!

While you're here, watch this how to on cleaning your beauty products. Post continues after video.

And so, here are my top picks for actually-really-work hand and nail products.

Oh, and I feel like I am well placed for this specific topic because I am not a gel or professional manicure girl - I’m totally DIY.

Mavala Scientifique Penetrating Nail Hardener. Image: Supplied.

Mavala is a bit of a cult fave in the nail space. The Swiss brand has built a huge heritage on scientifically-backed nail care products. This guy is perfect for soft or splitting nails.

Essie Treat Love & Colour Nail Strengthener in Minimally Modest. Image: Supplied.

Want a nail treatment but with a chic wash of colour too? This strengthener comes in five shades, so makes your nails look pretty while the ingredients work to rescue your breaking nails. Want proof? Trials showed 60 per cent less peeling and 35 per cent less breakage.

My favourite colour is Tinted Love.

Listen to You Beauty's episode on nail care right here. Post continues after audio.





DU'IT Tough Hands Intensive Hand Cream. Image: Supplied.

What this product lacks in aesthetics it more than makes up for in performance. Thanks to its generous dose of Urea (a very good healing and hydrating ingredient), this guy truly repairs even the most unhappy hands. In fact, it has won Australia's number one hand cream!

The Body Shop Almond Nail Cuticle Oil. Image: Supplied.

The joy of this product is all in the application pen. Think of it sort of like a lip balm for your cuticles - use the doe foot to apply and rub into the nail bed as you gently push cuticles back.

Dr Hauschka Need Nail and Cuticle Oil. Image: Supplied.

This bottle is for when you’re giving yourself a thorough at-home manicure. Neem Leaf extract strengthens the keratin within your nails, while apricot kernel oil helps to hydrate. Chamomile and anthyllis extract help to soften cuticles, so it’s basically a mani in a bottle.

Spirularin Fungal Nail Regeneration Package. Image: Supplied.

Sometimes funky stuff happens to our nails - it’s normal - BUT it can be tricky to treat. If you’re dealing with a fungal situation it’s important you treat it quickly and you’re super diligent with using the treatment as instructed, or you risk it returning. This kit is everything you need and has lots of positive reviews.

I hope that helps!

Feature Image: Mamamia / Instagram @leighacampbell.