"It's like magic": Just 12 of the very best hair removal options real women actually rate.

When it comes to your body hair, it's a strictly personal choice. Whether you want to show it off or take it off, you do you, friend.

But if you're one of the dames who has decided to go ahead with the latter, there are a few things to consider when it comes to hair removal. Mainly, what kind of method you want to go for.

Watch: Here's 6 facts about body hair that'll surprise you. Post continues below.

For example, you can shave the area with a razor, rip the hairs out with wax, use a depilatory cream, tweeze 'em out, go for in-clinic laser sessions or even use an at-home laser hair removal device. There are TONNES of options out there.

So, how do you know which one is right for you?

We've pulled together some of the very best hair removal products below, so you can suss out your options - whether you're simply taming your brows, smoothing down your pins or saying 'see ya later' to underarm hair.

Let's go!

Image: Flawless Touch

"I LOVE my flawless facial hair remover. It’s super easy, works well and takes about two mins to get rid of all my peach fuzz. A must have!" - Carrie.

Image: Shaver Shop

"You have to use it more regularly than salon visits but still very effective. The laser light also adapts to your skin tone as you get more pale/more tan." - Genevieve.

Image: My Chemist

"This one’s been my go to for years! I pop it in the microwave for 45s to one minute and it’s good to go. It comes with a few wax paper strips but I buy the strips alone as there’s way more wax than there are strips. It doesn’t smell funky, and it does the job." - Maddie.

Image: Shaver Shop

"She's PRICEY. But gosh, she's good. I've tried a few different hair removal devices in the past, and this is would have to be one of my favourites. After the first couple of treatments you'll be able to see a difference. I'm sloppy with my up-keep, but still manage to nab myself some really good results. You can also download the app on your phone and set up calendar reminders, if that's your kind of thing." - Erin.

Image: My Chemist

"I used this recently, and it's like magic. So easy." - Lily.

Image: BIG W

"I've used the Schick Hydro 5 men's razor forever, and it is just great." - Isobel.

Image: Marzena

"This guy removes your hair while also exfoliating and moisturising your skin. I pop it on before I get into the shower and my legs feel so darn smooth and dreamy afterwards!" - Erin.

Image: ASOS

"I bought this to do my eyebrows, and it's pretty good! Basically mine were so hairy that tweezing was no longer cutting it and I needed to get to the middle. So, it keeps them neat. But I wouldn't use on underarms or bikini line, or legs." - Clare.

Image: Go Bare

"Go Bare IPL Hair Removal has been my lockdown go-to. I'm on week five of consistent use and I've been blown away by the results." - Kate.

Image: Sephora

"I bought these on a whim a while ago and learned that there's a big difference between $6 tweezers and $14 tweezers. I thought it was overpriced at the time, but was in a rush. However, it picks up eyebrow (and chin and lip) hair much more gently than my $6 chemist ones and gets a good grip." - Andi.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

"I use the Nair Sensitive Mini Strips - they're great for moustache waxing. An absolute lockdown saviour." - Izzy.

Image: Bondi Blades

"I got a pack of three in lockdown and they've become my best friends. It's a super quick and easy way to touch-up hair on the face!" - Sinead.

Have you tried an at-home laser hair removal device before? Which one do you rate? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia