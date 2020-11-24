While we're all about perving on celebrity skincare routines and finding out what they use on their forever youthful faces, we also know that A-listers literally have a team of dermatologists and professional treatments helping them look immortal on the reg.

Watch: Now you have your skincare routine sorted, how about your makeup same? Here are some of the top makeup tips for ageing skin. Post continues below.

With that in mind, do you know what's better than a celebrity skincare recommendation? Real life advice and honest reviews from women who don't have experts at their beck and call.

Everyone's skincare concerns and goals in their 50s are different - for example, plenty of people deal with pigmentation and breakouts on the daily, whereas others are more focused on fine lines and wrinkles. And that's okay!

Listen: Speaking of fine lines and wrinkles... in this episode of Mamamia's podcast for your face You Beauty, Leigh reveals the easiest way to prevent ageing, hands down. Post continues below.

So, we did a little digging around and asked some women in their 50s to tell us about their Holy Grail skincare products, and why they rate them.

Here are their favourites:

Image: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair

"I took Leigh Campbell's advice and I now use a really good serum - Estée Lauder Night Repair. I love this product, and at 51 my skin is looking pretty good for my age." - Tina.

Image: The Jojoba Company Australia Jojoba

"This jojoba oil is my absolute skincare staple - it feels amazing!" - Julia.

Image: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic

"Save your money and get basic cleanser (such as CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser) and buy quality serums. I use SkinCeuticals CE Ferulic Serum in the morning with a multi-peptide serum over the top, moisturiser and then finish with SPF 50+, every day." - Margie.

Image: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

"Every morning I cleanse my face with CeraVe and a warm washer, before applying 50+ sunscreen." - Eleese.

Image: ALPHA-H Liquid Gold

"I have been using Alpha-H Liquid Gold for about five years, which I absolutely adore." - Kate.

Image: Skin Juice Super Drink Supercharged Serum

"My mum is in her 60s and loves everything from the Australian brand Skin Juice. Her facialist got her on to it and honestly I can see a difference in her skin - she always has a glow. I steal it when I’m home visiting from NYC, and can confirm my 33-year-old skin loves it too." - Chloe.

Image: Teoxane RHA Serum

"I've recently started using Teoxane RHA Serum and I've already noticed my skin feels more hydrated and looks much brighter. It's pricey, but I tend to spend more on serums as opposed to cleansers or moisturisers. The formula isn't greasy and sinks in quickly - which is a plus!" - Monica.

Image: Aspect Extreme B 17

"I use Aspect B 17 every day and I love it. I mix up my cleansers and moisturisers and put the money into serums, instead. I'm also using the Aspect Retinol Brûlée about four times a week." - Karen.

Image: La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Ageing Eye Cream

"My night eye cream is the LRP Redermic R eye cream and I've seen visible results." - Kate









Image: Avene DermAbsolu Day Cream

"I purchase the Avene DermAbsolou day and night cream when they're on special at Priceline, and also use the Avene cleanser. I used Payot for many years, but it just got too expensi ve." - Tina. Aspect Fruit Enzyme Mask, $59. Image: Aspect Fruit Enzyme Mask "You need to give the Aspect Fruit Enzyme mask a go - it gives you a total glow factor!" - Chrystal.

What's your Holy Grail skincare products? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Getty; @esteelauder