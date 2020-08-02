PSA: We've discovered a $34 dupe for those Lululemon tights everyone lives in.

It's no secret we've all been living in leggings the past few months. So much so, they've arguably become the unofficial pants of lockdown.

Not only are they a comfortable (and more fashionable) alternative to wearing our pyjamas all day, there's something about a good pair of leggings that make us feel productive and semi-put together. Or at least creates the illusion that we are.

One brand of leggings that's always on the radar is the very exy but very comfortable Lululemon Athletica. The cult brand has been praised for its stylish and high-quality activewear with pieces known to last a long time. The only downside is that they often come with a hefty price tag.

But now, in very exciting news, the internet has discovered some good quality affordable leggings that are pretty much an exact dupe for Lululemon ones.

If you haven't heard of it yet, Amazon has it's own activewear brand called CORE 10, which is available from Amazon Australia and offers a bunch of size-inclusive clothing that ranges from XS to 3X. The collection includes leggings, shorts, t-shirts, crops and outerwear, with prices starting from $25.

So if you're searching for some quality leggings to add to your #homedrobe, but don't want to pull on the purse strings too much, here are some affordable options.

According to YouTuber 'The Closet Nerd', the $34 CRZ YOGA leggings are a great alternative to the $119 Align Super-High Rise Pant from Lululemon. And they ship to Australia for just a few dollars extra.

"I know how to tell when a piece of clothing is at the right price point and I do think Lululemon is very high quality, I just don't agree on that $100 price tag," she explained in a YouTube video earlier this year.

"The stitch quality is amazing. The top seam is rolled so we don't have to worry about it snapping when we pull it over our hips."

"Since these were 7/8... they were the perfect length, I didn't have to roll them at the bottom which I usually have to do."

Oh, and they also have pockets so you have somewhere to put your keys while you're at the gym.

"I love these, I highly recommend them... you seriously need to jump on these," she concluded.

YouTuber Lauren Curtis also reviewed the leggings on her Instagram stories over the weekend.

Image: Amazon. Image: Amazon.

People have also been praising the Amazon CORE 10 range on Instagram, saying the "quality and comfort is amazing".

One popular option includes the 'famous' CORE 10 Legging, which is available in 14 colours and ranges from sizes XS to 3XL. The price starts from $36.

You also Build Your Own Legging in classic black and choose your own waist style and leg length. The sizes range from XS to 3XL and the price starts from $27.

Here's what people have been saying about the CORE 10 range online:

Feature Image: YouTube@The Closet Nerd/Instagram@chrystelleaudette

Correction: This article previously noted that the CRZ YOGA Women's 7/8 High Waisted Yoga Pants Workout Leggings were $24, which is the price in USD. Due to the exchange rate, the leggings are AUD$34 without GST and shipping.