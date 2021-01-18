Bernard Tomic's partner gave a tour of their hotel quarantine room. Nick Kyrgios called them out.

Nick Kyrgios has criticised his fellow tennis stars after days of drama surrounding the quarantine restrictions faced by Australian Open contenders.

On Monday, it was reported world No.1 Novak Djokovic - who arrived on a virus-free flight and is being allowed to train in a secure bubble in Adelaide - wrote to Australian Open organisers asking them to ease quarantine restrictions for players.

Later the same day, the girlfriend of Australian world No.228 Bernard Tomic, Vanessa Sierra, uploaded a YouTube video about what life was like in hotel quarantine.

While other Australian players including Ash Barty and Kyrgios are enjoying normal life, Tomic is in quarantine after attending the grand slam's qualifying tournament in Qatar.

Tomic is allowed to train during his time in quarantine, but Sierra explained in her video that so far, there had been delays and no trainings had taken place.

Sierra gave a tour of their shared hotel room. She said the space was too small to workout, so the couple have been spending their time doing "minimal yoga" and playing video games.

Sierra also said the food in Melbourne had been inconsistent but is "improving every day".

"It's real hit and miss, sometimes the food's good, sometimes the food's not, so we'd rather just order our own food," she said.

Other international players also complained about the meals across social media in the past few days, with Tennis Australia issuing everyone a $100 Uber Eats voucher and vowing to improve the hotel's provided meals.

Sierra claimed the couple has been spending "about $200 per day" so Tomic - who is vegan - could eat enough of the right foods.

One of the provided lunches.

Despite the food issues, she said the "worst part" was not being able to have her hair washed.

"This is the worst part of quarantine," Sierra said.

"I don't wash my own hair. I've never washed my own hair. It's just not something that I do. I normally have hairdressers that do it twice a week for me.

"This is the situation that we're dealing with. I can't wait to get out of quarantine just so I can get my hair done."

Kyrgios, who has railed at tennis players who have breached COVID-19 protocols since the start of the pandemic, did not appreciate the video.

"I don't mind Bernie but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes," Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

He also labelled Djokovic a "tool".

Kyrgios criticised Djokovic time and again in 2020 for organising the Adria Tour exhibition event in the Balkans, where multiple players, including the top-ranked Serbian, contracted the virus.

Djokovic, who opted to rent a private house instead of staying at a hotel during the 2020 US Open, is among top players who are serving their mandatory quarantine in Adelaide before travelling to Melbourne for the year's first Grand Slam.

Among his requests sent to Tennis Australia were fitness and training equipment in all rooms, a reduction in quarantine days for players and moving as many players as possible to private houses with a tennis court to train.

Three Australian Open charter flights have now brought in passengers who later tested positive, after infections on planes from Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi.

Currently, six cases have been linked to the Australian Open, with at least 72 tennis players deemed close contacts and confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days.

On Monday evening, players and Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley linked up for a call to discuss the issues.

Male players are requesting the tournament feature three-set matches, rather than the standard five, but Tiley told Today there were no plans to change the tournament's format.

The Australian Open will begin on February 8.

